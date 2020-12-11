State govts not doing enough to support corruption fight – PACAC

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has accused many state governments of not doing enough to stem the tide of corruption in the country.

According to the PACAC, the untiring efforts of the Federal Government, through its various anti-corruption agencies, must be replicated at both the state and local government levels, for the hydra-headed monster to be tamed.

The Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, made the submission, Friday, at a forum with the theme: “Fighting Money Laundering in The COVID-19 era: Challenges and opportunities”.

The event, which was organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), in conjunction with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and PACAC, was aimed at brainstorming on the impact of corruption on society, with a view to making far-reaching recommendations to authorities.

In his remarks, Radda said: “So, having gone extremely far in the fight against corruption, we have realised that fighting corruption does not necessarily stop at the leader.

“You can have a very good President, Vice President, but if other angles of the economy are not functional, if citizens are not functional, if the totality of the population is not supportive, then we end up having problems.

“We have realised that regarding the fight against corruption, a lot of efforts are being put at the federal level. You can say not the way we want it.

“But, it’s better than the states and local governments. For example, if we take what is happening at the federal level, if we can replicate what is being done at federal level in the states and local governments, we are likely to make better progress.

“So that there is synergy among local governments, states and federal governments.

“But, here is the Federal Government doing its best, but for many of the states, it’s still business as usual.”

