State House budgets N7.20bn for facility maintenance

The State House has set aside N7.20 billion for the maintenance of Villa facilities out of a total of N21.137 billion budgetary proposals for 2023. It also earmarked N1.96 billion for vehicle purchase and N644 million for maintenance of the State House Lagos Complex and Guest Houses. State House Permanent Secretary Tijjani Umar said this yesterday during the 2023 budget defence of the establishment before the Senate Committee on Federal Character. He explained that the total budget size of N21.137 billion for the State House in 2023 was N19.010 billion less compared to the N40.148 billion appropriated for it in 2022. The N7.20 billion earmarked for maintenance of Villa facilities, he explained, formed the critical component of the capital expenditure segment of the proposed budget. Umar said: “The facilities under this heading include but are not limited to electrical/mechanical installations, buildings and infrastructure in the President and Vice President’s residences, offices, State House Auditorium, Presidential and Ministerial Airport Chalets, among others. “These commitments usually take about 65% of the total appropriation of the State House.”
