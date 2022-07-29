State House Clinic, Indian hospital partner on treatment of kidney, others

The State House Clinic has said it was partnering an Indian based hospital for treatment of kidney, cancer, heart and other related aliments in the country. This was disclosed by Dr. Munir Yakasai, the Clinic’s Medical Director yesterday in an interaction State House Correspondents. According to him, a team of specialized Doctors from the Delhi based hospital had already arrived in Abuja, to offer free medical consultation on malignant cancer, end stage heart failure and remedies as well as kidney transplant. “It is a friendly medical collaboration and this has been going on for long, for almost six and seven years now.

We noticed that a lot of patients from Nigeria have been going to India for treatment. “Some of them are, of course, our patients and we noticed that among those hospitals in India, Apollo Hospital happened to be one of the best so far that we have been getting good response and feedback from and whenever we send our patient there, he/ she comes back much better,” he said.

