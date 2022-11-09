News

State House defends N21.1bn 2023 budget

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The State House Permanent Secretary Tijjani Umar yesterday defended the 2023 budget proposal of N21.1 billion for the Presidential Villa at the House of Representatives. He told the House Committee on Special Duties chaired by Suleiman Samaila that the money is to complete ongoing projects at the Villa. According to a release by the State House Director of Information Abiodun Oladunjoye, the permanent secretary said the budget proposal sought to consolidate the achievements recorded in the implementation of the 2022 Appropriation. On November 3, Umardefended the budget before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Appearing before the House Committee, Umar said those projects to be completed included phased replacement of vehicles, Villa Telecommunication Infrastructure, Routine Maintenance of the presidential Villa facilities, remodelling and upgrade of the State House Mini-Zoo. He said the budget proposal is comparatively lower than the 2022 appropriation of N40.1 billion by N19.01 billion. He explained that the significant decrease was mainly in the capital expenditure and was due to the expected completion and commissioning of the Presidential VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre, as well as a marginal decrease in the personnel cost as a result of the anticipated retirement of 40 State House staff in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate moves to amend 2022 budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, took a major step towards amending the 2022 Appropriation Act, as its members massively supported the amendment bill to scale second reading at plenary on Wednesday. The bill seeks to amend the 2022 budget by making provision in the sum of N106,161,499,052 for Capital Expenditures and N43,870,592,044 for recurrent without increasing the […]
News

Contract breach: N625m suit slammed on CAC, NCAA, 4 others

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A United States-based Nigerian, Mr. Kenny Awosika, has slammed a N625 million suit on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and four others at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged breach of contract.   Babawande Afolabi; Green Africa Airways Ltd; Taiwo Afolabi and Kuramo Africa Opportunity II (Mauritius) LLC, […]
News

Lawyer drags FG to Court, wants controversial CAMA law reviewed

Posted on Author Alawyer, Layi

Ademokoya, has filed a case against the Federal Government in Federal High Court in Abuja, to seek an order to compel the government to review the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020. President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 7 signed CAMA into law. Under the law, religious bodies and charity organisations will be strictly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica