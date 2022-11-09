State House defends N21.1bn 2023 budget

The State House Permanent Secretary Tijjani Umar yesterday defended the 2023 budget proposal of N21.1 billion for the Presidential Villa at the House of Representatives. He told the House Committee on Special Duties chaired by Suleiman Samaila that the money is to complete ongoing projects at the Villa. According to a release by the State House Director of Information Abiodun Oladunjoye, the permanent secretary said the budget proposal sought to consolidate the achievements recorded in the implementation of the 2022 Appropriation. On November 3, Umardefended the budget before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Appearing before the House Committee, Umar said those projects to be completed included phased replacement of vehicles, Villa Telecommunication Infrastructure, Routine Maintenance of the presidential Villa facilities, remodelling and upgrade of the State House Mini-Zoo. He said the budget proposal is comparatively lower than the 2022 appropriation of N40.1 billion by N19.01 billion. He explained that the significant decrease was mainly in the capital expenditure and was due to the expected completion and commissioning of the Presidential VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre, as well as a marginal decrease in the personnel cost as a result of the anticipated retirement of 40 State House staff in 2023.

