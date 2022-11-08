News

State House N21.1bn 2023 budget to complete ongoing projects, says Perm. Sec, Umar

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar has said the N21.1 billion appropriation bill presented to the National Assembly was to complete ongoing projects in the Presidential Villa.

Umar said this Tuesday while defending the 2023 Appropriation Bill before the House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties Chaired by Hon. Suleiman Samaila.

According to a release by the Director of Information of the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Permanent Secretary, who was accompanied by top management staff, said the 2023 Budget proposal sought to consolidate the achievements recorded in the implementation of the 2022 Appropriation.

It would be recalled that on November 3, 2022, Umar had defended the budget before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Appearing before the House Committee, Umar noted that those projects to be completed included
phased replacement of vehicles, Villa Telecommunication Infrastructure, routine maintenance of the presidential Villa facilities, remodelling and upgrade of the State House Mini Zoo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Clark to OBJ: Your interventions on Nigeria hypocritical, biased against N’Delta

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Warns groups to beware of partnering with OBJ Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, yesterday, chastised former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent interventions on national issues, describing them as hypocritical and biased against the Niger Delta region. Obasanjo had, at a recent summit organised by Global Peace Foundation […]
News

Jonathan tasks int’l observers on benchmark for election reporting

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has taskedinternationalelection observers to seek to make more impact towards promoting democracy by developing a grading framework that would capture all the electoral processes in their post-election reports. Jonathan also reiterated his call for the introduction of what he called ‘Democracy Marker’ to serve as a benchmarking system of election […]
News

Senate probes NIOMCO for dormancy since 2008

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate yesterday set up a five-man ad hoc Committee to investigate the Nigerian Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), Itakpe, over non-performance, with huge budgetary allocations and releases of fund since 2008. The resolution to investigate the organisation, followed a motion adopted by members of the Senate Committee on Finance during the third day of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica