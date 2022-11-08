State House N21.1bn 2023 budget to complete ongoing projects, says Perm. Sec, Umar

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar has said the N21.1 billion appropriation bill presented to the National Assembly was to complete ongoing projects in the Presidential Villa.

Umar said this Tuesday while defending the 2023 Appropriation Bill before the House of Representatives Committee on Special Duties Chaired by Hon. Suleiman Samaila.

According to a release by the Director of Information of the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Permanent Secretary, who was accompanied by top management staff, said the 2023 Budget proposal sought to consolidate the achievements recorded in the implementation of the 2022 Appropriation.

It would be recalled that on November 3, 2022, Umar had defended the budget before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Appearing before the House Committee, Umar noted that those projects to be completed included

phased replacement of vehicles, Villa Telecommunication Infrastructure, routine maintenance of the presidential Villa facilities, remodelling and upgrade of the State House Mini Zoo.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...