State House parleys institute on staff training on risks mgt

The Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, yesterday said that the management would partner with the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria on training of its staff. According to him, the aim was to help the members of staff develop loan and risk management skills and knowledge that can be applied in everyday work experience and personal life pursuits.

In a release by Abiodun Oladunjoye, deputy director, Information of the State House, Umar, while speaking at an audience with members of the Governing Council of the institute led by Dr (Mrs) Harriet Akubuiro, said strategic planning, which identified short term and long term goals and risks therein, was integral to good governance and development of any country. ‘‘Risk management is central to everything in life itself. From insurance to almost everything you can think of, you need to have not only concerted effort, but also a plan to mitigate risks.
‘‘The mitigation and management of risks, as well as the development of a framework to manage such, is not a job for the institute alone, the organisation can drive the process, but you need all hands on deck to support you,’’ he said.

