State House pledges to boost nature conservation

The management of the State House has pledged to boost nature conservation by taking appropriate measures to preserve wildlife, protect nature and reverse species loss in the seat of government. Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, gave the assurance at the weekend while receiving a delegation of rangers from the National Park Service, and their colleagues in the Presidential Villa. According to a release by the Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Umar, who stressed the importance of protecting and preserving plants and animals in their indigenous habitats, expressed concern at the recent killing of wildlife species in the Villa.

