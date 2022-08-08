State House pledges to boost nature conservation

The management of the State House has pledged to boost nature conservation by taking appropriate measures to preserve wildlife, protect nature and reverse species loss in the seat of government. Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, gave the assurance at the weekend while receiving a delegation of rangers from the National Park Service, and their colleagues in the Presidential Villa. According to a release by the Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, Umar, who stressed the importance of protecting and preserving plants and animals in their indigenous habitats, expressed concern at the recent killing of wildlife species in the Villa.
Related Articles
Third Force: Jega, Utomi, others to unveil Mega Party this week
The Third Force Mega Party movement spearheaded by ex-Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega; ex- Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwakwanso; Prof Pat Utomi; ex-Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; ex-Nigerian Bar Association President, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN); and others, including civil society and labour groups, will unveil their party in Abuja this week. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
AFBA urges ECOWAS to sanction Cape Verde over detention of diplomat
The African Bar Association (AFBA) has asked the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to sanction Cape Verde over the continued detention of former Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab, in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, President of AFBA, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, said it was illegal for Cape Verde to continue to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NSE breaks five-year jinx, gains N1.084trn
Dangote, BUA, 7 others lead market Buying pressure triggers circuit breaker The Nigerian stock market yesterday soared high in more than five years, recording a gain of N1.084 trillion as massive buying pressure triggered market-wide circuit breaker for the first time due to traders mopping up shares in hunt for assets with attractive yields. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)