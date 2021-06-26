State House recognises COVID-19 role models, others

The management of the State House has recognized and celebrated role models who continuously rendered outstanding services and maintained high level of commitment to the civil service rules, values and ideal despite the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a release by Deputy Director (Information) of the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the celebration was part of the UN Public Service Day, held on June 23 each year to underscore the fact that democracy and good governance are built on the foundations of a competent civil service.

Speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar said the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF) had directed all permanent secretaries to identify and reward officers who have distinguished themselves in the service of the country during the difficult period of COVID-19. Umar praised the valuable role played by State House clinic frontline workers during the pandemic in attaining the objectives of strategic preparedness and response plan especially relating to surveillance, testing, treatment and vaccination efforts.

