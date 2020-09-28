News

State House staff bid farewell to newly appointed Perm Sec, Alkali

Members of staff of the State House, led by the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Umar, have bid farewell to the Director of Finance and Accounts (DFA), Bashir Alkali, who was recently appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary.

 

According to a statement made available yesterday by Mr. Attah Esa, Deputy Director, media and publicity, the send forth dinner held on Saturday, was graced by three retired Permanent Secretaries.

 

Alkali, who will resume as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, this week, was praised by colleagues as an exemplary and diligent civil servant.

 

The 57-year old Kanoborn chartered accountant was posted to State House in August 2015 as DFA and was on that schedule until August 2020, when he was appointed as Permanent Secretary.

 

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary, State House, described the outgoing DFA, who began his civil service career in 1987 as a Resident Auditor with the Kano State Audit Department ”as a pretty exemplary colleague in every sense of the word.”

 

Umar said: ”He was consummate, calm, confident and without a doubt, diligent officer. He was also courageous and caring. He was on top of his game, meticulous, engaging, strategic and a classic problem solver.”

 

Congratulating the officer on his elevation as permanent secretary, having excelled in a very competitive selection exercise, the immediate past Permanent Secretary State House, Mr Jalal Arabi, said he had no doubt Alkali would prove his mettle in his new position.

