News

State Houses Assembly Speakers’ seek amendment on impeachment procedures

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly, Thursday, requested for an amendment to impeachment procedures of Speakers of State Assemblies.

Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly made the request in Abuja at the national public hearing on review of the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the Conference of Speakers, Abdullahi said that there was a need to strengthen legislative procedures of removing a Speaker.

He pointed out that the process of removing a Speaker of a house of assembly without fair hearing was an embarrassing situation that had always played out in Nigeria.

He said: “The conference is proposing an amendment to section 92(c) of the constitution. The speakers deserve fair hearing and not for those members to come up and remove the Speaker without hearing from the Speaker.

“So we are calling for the procedure where the Speaker should be heard and the allegation properly investigated and, if found indicted, then he is removed.”

The politician further lamented that the current lack of financial autonomy for state Assemblies had brought untold hardship on them, stressing that it had become imperative to amend Section 123(3) to reflect implementation of financial autonomy.

He also said that the Conference was proposing devolution of powers to states and local governments on issues relating to mineral resources, mining, geological survey, aviation among others.

In her presentation, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, called for a single issue amendment to the Constitution to allow for a referendum by Nigerians for a deliberation for a new constitution.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Auditor General submits reports on NDDC, NBET to Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The House of Representatives’ Public Accounts Committee has received report of the Auditor General of the Federation (OAuGF) on the activities of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc.   The chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke (PDP, Osun) confirmed the receipt of the reports yesterday. He said: “Yes, […]
News

Abiodun suspends aide over $350,000 fraud in U.S.

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

In what looks like a face saving move, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday ordered the suspension of his Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Abidemi Rufai, over his alleged involvement in a $350,000 wire fraud in the United States of America. Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Kunle Somorin, disclosed this to New Telegraph in […]
News

CBN trains stakeholders on SMEs in Kebb

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has organised a two-day workshop on Small and Medium Enterprises in Kebbi State.   The workshop, which took place in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital yesterday, had the aim of streamlining small scale businesses in the state and in Nigeria as an entity. Organised by the Corporate Communication Department […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica