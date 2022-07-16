News

State issues kept Wike, Udom, Makinde away from Osun PDP rally–Aides

Political aides of governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) and Seyi Makinde (Oyo State) have explained the absence of their principals at the mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its governorship candidate in the Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke in Osogbo, on Thursday. This is even as an aide Wike dispelled the rumour suggesting that Wike was planning to leave PDP due to the emergence of his Delta State counterpart, Ifeanyi Okowa as PDP vice presidential candidate of the party for next year’s general election.

Wike and the other two governors were conspicuously absent at the Osogbo rally, and tongues were wagging that they were still not happy at the choice of Okowa as running mate. One of the numerous aides to the River State helmsman, who pleaded not to be mentioned, said Wike was out of the country when the event took place. According to him, “The governor has been out of the country for about a week now. In fact, he just arrived on Thursday night from the United Kingdom (UK). I want to also say that there is no truth in the speculations that Wike is leaving the PDP for any party at all.

He won’t do that! “He is a big leader and stakeholder in the PDP. Let’s not continue to propagate empty speculations.” The aide defended the visit of three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Wike in Port Harcourt, explaining that the governor has something in common with his visiting colleagues.

 

