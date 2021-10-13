State of emergency: Why only Anambra?

The Presidency or, better still, the Attorney-General of the Federal Government and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has reportedly threatened Anambra State with a state of emergency; his ostensible reason being the killing spree ongoing in the entire South-east region, Anambra inclusive.

Some have attributed the killings to Independence-seeking Igbo under the umbrella of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, currently in detention in Abuja after his reported abduction from Kenya by the Nigeria government and or its agents. Others have fingered an arm of the Federally-controlled security agencies as having a hand in the killings. Government must investigate and speak the truth. IPOB is campaigning to quit Nigeria and have Biafra. For this same cause a 30-month civil war was fought between 1967 and 1970, as a result of which millions of lives and limbs were lost.

The then Lt. Col. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, military governor of the then Eastern Region, led the Igbo to war but they lost to the Nigerian side and their dream of a sovereign nation was truncated. Half a century after, however, the flame of secession again burns brightly in the South-east; no thanks to the alleged mindless marginalization of the Igbo by the retired Major-General Muhammadu Buhari administration. In his body language, in his spoken words, in his actions, and in his appointments, Buhari has left no one in doubt that he might still be at war with the Igbo. For him, the civil war might not have ended, and the three Rs by the then military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon – Reconciliation, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation – might be sheer bunkum.

Buhari defended the allegation of marginalization of the Igbo by his government by saying they gave him only 5% votes in the election that brought him to power as against his own people in the North who gave him 97% votes. He also not long ago referred to the Igbo as a dot in the midst of nowhere.

Experience has shown that such volatile, intemperate, insensitive and provocative statements and ethnic profiling, apart from being unbecoming of a statesman, are also the building blocks of ethnic cleansing, sectarian strife and uncontrollable violence. Ask the Rwandans! Ask the Ogoni! For sure, many South-easterners never let go of their Biafra dream but it is Buhari’s treatment of the Igbo that has poured petrol into the smouldering fire of Biafran irredentism.

It is like there is a deliberate plot to incense and provoke the Igbo so they can be drawn out again for another kill. Witness the various “Operation Crocodile Smile” in the region! Witness the automatic alacrity with which the IPOB was branded a terrorist organisation while Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and bandits are cuddled, settled, protected, and treated with kid gloves at the worst by the same government that was quick to descend on IPOB with a sledge hammer.

No doubt, the killings and destruction of property in the South-east are senseless and horrendous – but so also are the longer-running killings in Borno, in Yobe, in Zamfara, in Katsina, in Kaduna, in Niger states and other parts of the North. Why has a state of emergency not been declared in those states? Why have the perpetrators of heinous crimes in the North not been properly branded as terrorists? The double standards are damn too obvious and are indefensible by any rational and sensible criterion. Within the Southeast itself, why is it only Anambra, an opposition state, that is being singled out for a state of emergency? What of Imo – and what of Ebonyi? There is no state in the South-east that does not reel from the “volcanic” eruptions caused by the IPOB-declared sit-athome- order every Monday.

If it is because elections are due in Anambra, can’t anyone see that a state of emergency will worsen, rather than help, the situation, in that many may see it as a clever-by-half tactic by the ruling APC to steal the election and capture the state sleight of hand. When a state of emergency was declared in the Western Region on May 29, 1962 by the then Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, to steal the region from the Action Group government of Chief Obafemi Awolowo and impose an unpopular government on unwilling people, what happened? That singular action led to a spate of actions – Operation Wetie; the Wild, Wild West; military coup and, then, civil war. George Santayana says those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeating its mistakes but some mistakes are damn too costly they must never be repeated.

If elections are looking improbable in Anambra because of the agitations there, then, the right thing to do is not flex muscles and exacerbate the problem but listen to wise counsel and begin the process of de-escalation of a self-inflicted problem except, like we had earlier said, this is a deliberate effort to give a dog a bad name so as to hang it.

In the event, however, that Malami or the Presidency is hell-bent on declaring a state of emergency, there are many areas of our national life crying for one. The education sector is one. ASUU and the other unions in the education sector have cried themselves hoarse trying to draw the government’s attention. Strike after strike, negotiation after negotiation, rather than improve, the state of education worsens. Quality education has departed these shores.

Yet, education is the bedrock of any nation’s development. No nation develops better than the quality of its educational sector. Let Buhari, as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency in the education sector and I will applaud him. Needed urgently, also, is a state of emergency in the health sector. Our hospitals are far worse today than the “consulting centres” that they were in those giddy days of military dictatorship.

In those days there were still doctors and consultants; today, virtually all the doctors and consultants have relocated in search of greener pastures and wholesome environments that promote their practice. Anyone that is anybody in the country these days, President Buhari himself inclusive, jets out of the country for medical attention. People die preventable deaths; yet, health is wealth and a healthy mind is to be found in a healthy body. From his own personal experience I am sure Buhari himself knows the importance of sound health; therefore, he should be prompt in declaring a state of emergency in the health sector.

Insurgency has driven farmers off the farm and food shortage has resulted. Prices of foodstuffs have skyrocketed. Yet, our people have a saying that once hunger is eliminated from a man’s problems, whatever is left becomes manageable. In many cultures and traditions, thieves are left off the hook once they can prove that hunger drove them. A hungry man, they say, is an angry man.

In times past, poor Nigerians fed from the dustbins of the rich but, today, with the middle class virtually wiped out, there is nothing worthwhile in many dustbins for the desperately poor to scavenge. Productivity will drop. Crime will fester.

More people will take ill and the hospitals and workforce that are already inadequate and overstretched will further bust in the seams. More preventable and avoidable deaths will follow. So, Buhari should hurry up and declare a state of emergency in the food/agriculture sector. This is the time that we need all the Operation Feed the Nation; Operation Back to Land, Operation Food for All, etc. According to some statistics, Nigeria has one of the largest populations of youths in the world.

These youths struggle to gain admission – but for the private and state universities, only God knows where we would have been! After the ordeal of going through school – no scholarships; no bursary; fleeced by poor, hungry, angry and oppressive teachers; incessant school closures, and exorbitant school fees in many cases, students pass out to face a harsh economic environment of no jobs, no unemployment benefits, and no grants to start off on their own. Those in paid employment keep losing their jobs on a daily basis as a result of oppressive naira exchange rate, epileptic power supply, corruption at every turn that makes the cost of doing business prohibitive, low purchasing power of the people, etc. Nigeria’s unemployment rate (2021) is 32.5 percent while inflation rate is over 17%; the naira exchanges for close to N600 to US$ while the nation’s debt stock is over N100 trillion. Eighty-eight percent and above of all government revenue goes for debt servicing (not payment of the capital!) while more foreign loans are needed to keep on the semblance of governance.

There is nowhere a state of emergency is needed more than the economy. So, what is Buhari waiting for? We can go on and on! What of the decrepit state of infrastructure all over the country? How about epileptic power supply? And should we not talk of the state of insecurity that has enveloped the entire country? Yes, a state of emergency is needed like yesterday in the Presidential Villa itself ! But should they fail to listen, Anambra may as well be, like Napoleon Bonaparte’s, their own Waterloo, or like the biblical king Ahab, their own Ramoth-gilead!

