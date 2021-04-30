State of emergency won’t solve insecurity- Masari

Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, has said that declaration of emergency would not solve the nation’s security challenges. This is coming barely forty-eight hours after the House of Representatives asked President Muhammmadu Buhari to declare emergency on security following the recent sack of 42 communities in Niger State by Boko Haram.

He spoke to State House Correspondents yesterday after meeting with the Chief of staff to the president, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa. According to him, the military is already overstretched; hence, declaration a state of emergency will be stretching them even more. He said, “It cannot, because how can state of emergency solve the problem? You have a situation where the military are in all the states of the federation, and then you ask yourself, what is their number? Are we not overstretching them? So the reality is the responsibility of securing this country is ours, all of us.

We have a role to play and we must play it for the sake of the country and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, not for the sake of the people in office. “I think we have to understand that whatever we do to restore security today, we are not doing it for one particular person or group of persons, but we are doing it for all of us, for the country and in fact, for Africa. A stable Nigeria means a stable Sub-Saharan Africa. “So I think we better be serious about this issue of security. If you say set up state of emergency, what do you do? We are having the same people, the same security agencies, the same capacities, and the same resources. So what are we talking about?” He said security in his state has improved, expressing the hope that working with the security agencies and the repentant bandits, normalcy would return to the state.

Like this: Like Loading...