State of Nation: Buhari should have resign long ago – Adebanjo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The Acting National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has stated that with the series of challenges confronting the country, President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have resigned long ago.
According to Adebanjo, Buhari is no longer presiding over anything in Nigeria as he insisted that law and order has broken down.
Adebanjo stated this during the dedication of the Reuben Fasoranti Chapel at the Anglican Grammar School, Iju/Ita-Ogbolu to commemorate the birthday of Pa Fasorati who clocked 95 years.
The chapel was constructed by the old students’ of Anglican Grammar School, Iju/Ita-Ogbolu, Ondo to honour the revered Afenifere leader who was the pioneer Principal of the school.
Speaking at the event, Pa Adebanjo said: “In a better and civilized country he (Buhari) should have gone long ago. If he has self respect, he should have gone because everything has fallen.
“What is he presiding over? Is it over corruption, security, education? Law and order has broken down in the country for the past three years. It is only because Nigerians are over tolerance of despots, that is why he is still there.
“As Christian, I still have hope. If Nigerians are conscious of their rights, they know what to do. Where is the demonstration in the country that Buhari government must go. The younger generation has failed the country. The country was not as bad as this, when we were demonstrating for self governance. They want the old men to fight their cause for them. Why should people like me be in the trenches at 93 and Baba Fasoranti at 95. Where are those in their 40s and 30s?”

