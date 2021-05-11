News

State of Nation: Buhari should have resigned long ago – Adebanjo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Comment(0)

The Acting National Leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has stated that with the series of challenges confronting the country, President Muhammadu Buhari ought to have resigned long ago.
According to Adebanjo, Buhari is no longer presiding over anything in Nigeria as he insisted that law and order has broken down.
Adebanjo stated this during the dedication of the Reuben Fasoranti Chapel at the Anglican Grammar School, Iju/Ita-Ogbolu to commemorate the birthday of Pa Fasorati who clocked 95 years.
The chapel was constructed by the old students’ of Anglican Grammar School, Iju/Ita-Ogbolu, Ondo to honour the revered Afenifere leader who was the pioneer Principal of the school.
Speaking at the event, Pa Adebanjo said: “In a better and civilized country he (Buhari) should have gone long ago. If he has self respect, he should have gone because everything has fallen.
“What is he presiding over? Is it over corruption, security, education? Law and order has broken down in the country for the past three years. It is only because Nigerians are over tolerance of despots, that is why he is still there.
“As Christian, I still have hope. If Nigerians are conscious of their rights, they know what to do. Where is the demonstration in the country that Buhari government must go. The younger generation has failed the country. The country was not as bad as this, when we were demonstrating for self governance. They want the old men to fight their cause for them. Why should people like me be in the trenches at 93 and Baba Fasoranti at 95. Where are those in their 40s and 30s?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Land dispute: Alaafin refutes Oyo CAN’s allegation, threatens legal action

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, has expressed his displeasure at a recent protest staged by some members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo Zone against their claim that he illegally snatched their plots of land. Reacting to a series of abusive inscriptions written on placards denigrating Alaafin, the palace […]
News

CP: No policeman missing in Bayelsa Command

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan yesterday rose in defence of the Nigerian Police hierarchy in the allegation of conspiracy of silence levelled against the command by Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) over the recent killing of seven policemen attached to the command during a botched armed robbery operation in Ughelli, Delta State. This […]
News

Lagos considers expansion of Kosofe roads to curb gridlock

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Determined to curb incessant traffic congestion in the metropolis, Lagos State Government is embarking on expansion of three interconnecting roads in Demurin, Agidi and Church Streets in Kosofe Local Government Areas. For this purpose, the state government is currently engaging the stakeholders, especially property owners and community leaders in the axis, seeking their cooperation for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica