News Top Stories

State Of The Nation: Bode George calls on ex-leaders, presidential candidates to speak up

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on former Nigerian leaders and presidential candidates in the 2023 general election to speak up on the suffering of Nigerians Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, Bode George said there seems to be a graveyard silence while Nigeria is be- devilled on all fronts; hence the silence of ex-heads of state is a sign of deception, unacceptable and unstatesman- like. He said: “It seems to mean that Nigerians’ right to good has been consigned to the dustbin by the political class.

“The centre appears overwhelmed, stunned, halted, stalled, puzzled about grappling with the Nigerian challenges. I believe the various state actors can do better. “Managers of our economy should not take Nigerians for granted by churning out retrogressive economic policies. Nigeria must withdraw from the destructive brink. Something must give to spur a Nigerian rebirth and renewal, lest we become the permanent invalid African giant. “To change course, to redefine our path, we must cultivate the essential ingredients of meritocracy as the critical building blocks of a modern society. “Wherever young, vibrant, intelligent minds are given a pride of place to steer the destinies of their nations, such societies invariably widen the opportunities for competitive growth, encourage a healthy contest of ideas and strengthen their developmental advantages.

“Sparing a thought for the chaotic cash crunch imbroglio which has brought the nation to its knees with nobody spared of the suffering being experienced, I make bold to say that the decision of the managers of our financial system, the CBN, to redesign the naira, has only pushed the country further into dire straits.” Bode George, who didn’t not endorse any candidate implored Nigerians to vote for the candidate who can deliver Nigeria from its current economic retardation. On the crisis in PDP, he maintained that the party disrespected the South Westerners by allotting every key position to the North. “Until PDP address the challenge rocking the party, I can’t stand with him,” He added that one of the disciples of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, MC Oluomo, has been allegedly fingered to be used for the distribution of some election materials in Lagos state. “It is an affront, an insult and unacceptable if any APC man or his followers is used to distribute ballot papers,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LCCI charges OPS, SON on strategic partnership to improve business climate

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has called for strategic dialogue under Public-Private Dialogues (PPDs) and other stakeholders’ forums in collaboration with the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) on improved adequate knowledge of the guidelines, processes, utilisation of technology/ resources provided by SON in the country. President of the LCCI, Dr. Michael Olawale-Cole […]
News

Cryptocurrency ban not good for economy – Atiku

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar wants the Federal Government to revise the ban on crytocurrency. Atiku, who was reacting to the order by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Friday, said what Nigeria needs now is how to open up the economy and create jobs for the unemployed. “The […]
News

Ekweremadu: Executive orders’ll end Nigeria in dictatorship

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday warned that unless Nigeria jettisoned executive legislation through Executive Orders, the country might be heading towards authoritarianism and possible dictatorship. Ekweremadu stated this while delivering a paper on “Executive Order and Democratic Governance,” at the on-going 60th conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica