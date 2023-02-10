State Of The Nation: Bode George calls on ex-leaders, presidential candidates to speak up

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has called on former Nigerian leaders and presidential candidates in the 2023 general election to speak up on the suffering of Nigerians Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, Bode George said there seems to be a graveyard silence while Nigeria is be- devilled on all fronts; hence the silence of ex-heads of state is a sign of deception, unacceptable and unstatesman- like. He said: “It seems to mean that Nigerians’ right to good has been consigned to the dustbin by the political class.

“The centre appears overwhelmed, stunned, halted, stalled, puzzled about grappling with the Nigerian challenges. I believe the various state actors can do better. “Managers of our economy should not take Nigerians for granted by churning out retrogressive economic policies. Nigeria must withdraw from the destructive brink. Something must give to spur a Nigerian rebirth and renewal, lest we become the permanent invalid African giant. “To change course, to redefine our path, we must cultivate the essential ingredients of meritocracy as the critical building blocks of a modern society. “Wherever young, vibrant, intelligent minds are given a pride of place to steer the destinies of their nations, such societies invariably widen the opportunities for competitive growth, encourage a healthy contest of ideas and strengthen their developmental advantages.

“Sparing a thought for the chaotic cash crunch imbroglio which has brought the nation to its knees with nobody spared of the suffering being experienced, I make bold to say that the decision of the managers of our financial system, the CBN, to redesign the naira, has only pushed the country further into dire straits.” Bode George, who didn’t not endorse any candidate implored Nigerians to vote for the candidate who can deliver Nigeria from its current economic retardation. On the crisis in PDP, he maintained that the party disrespected the South Westerners by allotting every key position to the North. “Until PDP address the challenge rocking the party, I can’t stand with him,” He added that one of the disciples of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, MC Oluomo, has been allegedly fingered to be used for the distribution of some election materials in Lagos state. “It is an affront, an insult and unacceptable if any APC man or his followers is used to distribute ballot papers,” he said.

