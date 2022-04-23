News Top Stories

State of the Nation: Buhari, govs need to act fast, Nigerians’re angry — Archbishop Kaigama

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

His Grace Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, on Saturday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 governors to urgently address the lingering insecurity, economic hardship and industrial action by university lecturers in the country.

Kaigama, who made this call while speaking at the maiden general congress of the indigenous people of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, said that Nigerians were angry, sad and frustrated with the current state of affairs in the country.

The Archbishop condemned the ostentatious display of wealth by political leaders, including the exorbitant cost of party nomination forms for the 2023 elections and pointed out that if nothing is done about the situation of the poor masses, it might end up destroying the fabric of Nigeria’s nationhood.

He said: “There’s insecurity, hunger, unemployment, and the youths are out of school. Government should be responsible and provide for us. Unfortunately, that is not happening and there is a very great degree of disaffection. People are angry, sad and frustrated.

“We are saying the government should wake-up to its responsibilities. The government should open its eyes and look at the people with justice and mercy.

“The insensitivity of our politicians amazes me. They know there is sufferings in the land, but I can see an arrogant display of wealth in the way they organise their political activities and events, but there is no money to ensure security, to ensure the university students go back to school, to ensure that people can afford food in the market, and to service the health sector.

“I call on our leaders to rethink and know that there is God and He is watching. The resources we have, let us use it for our people and not personal interest.

“Politics is all about service to the people, and good governance. It is not just about aspiring to gain access to the wealth of the nation and use it in a very arbitrary manner.

“Our leaders must stop and think. Something is wrong. Our people are bottling up their anger for so long. Let the leaders not allow this anger to burst, because it is going to be terrible. .

“We hope that something will be done quickly and also with sensitivity to the needs of the people, whether it is electricity, university education, water supply, roads, and above all, security. We need these things now. We elected our political leaders to provide these, and they promised to do so, but we are dismayed that they are so incapable and unwilling to provide these basics for the people.”

Kaigama particularly called on the Federal Government to work towards addressing the plight of the indigenous people of the FCT, who he noted, were marginalised both in the execution of infrastructure projects and political appointments.
“Due recognition must be given them. They must be considered in the scheme of things. The government should try to include their communities in the provision of social amenities and other developmental projects rather than marginalising their communities to the periphery,” the Archbishop stressed.

The cleric, however, maintained that the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja was doing its best in spite of its meagre resources to help the indigenous people of the FCT understand that there is hope in life through critical interventions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: Traders threaten to shut market over N163m seized goods

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Traders at Itam Market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, have threatened to lock up their shops in protest over the N163 million worth of goods and cash allegedly seized by Custom officials last weekend. The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Itam Market and Special Assistant to the Chairman of Itu Local Government Area, Mr. […]
News

Ekiti 2022: ‘Fayemi’s performance’ll bring APC back to power’

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Akinlayo Kolawole, has expressed confidence that the state governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has performed wonderfully and impressively in terms of delivering dividends of democracy such that the APC would achieve electoral success at the 2022 governorship election in the state. The chieftain, however, enjoined […]
News

Rent Bill: Nigeria’s housing industry not ripe for regulated rent –NIQS President

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The National President, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Mr. Olayemi Shonubi, has joined his voice to that of other professionals who have spoken out on the proposed bill on monthly rent payment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to disapprove of the development. Recall that the “Advanced Rent Residential Apartments, Office Spaces, etc. Regulation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica