State of the nation: Buhari’s failing govt can’t unite Nigeria, says Soyinka

As many Nigerians continue to call for unity in the country, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday, took a swipe at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, insisting that the current government’s failing ineptitude cannot unite Nigeria furthermore.

Speaking in Abuja, at the book reading and signing of two of his books titled: ‘Trumpism in Academe’ and ‘Chronicles of the Happiest People on Earth’ organised by by Rovenheights Bookstore and Orisun Gallery, the playwright attributed this to the country’s systemic failure, which he said, was worrisome.

Responding to a question by former Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, who asked him if he could write a Nigerian story where the country is united, Soyinka said: “We had a critical moment and we lost that moment.

“The moment when this country could have come together; and the sense of oneness, belonging, that vision of oneness. We lost that moment. There has been more than one moment and we lost the moment. Will another one come?

“I don’t know. Right now, I don’t see it under this government quite frankly. “There is a failure, a systemic failure in present governance and I don’t know who can put it together. These days, I try to go some days without reading the newspapers. It is so depressing.”

Continuing, Soyinka said he personally believed that Nigeria should not break up, but should remain one entity. He also advised Nigerian governors to shun timidity and push for greater autonomy.

He re-echoed the call for restructuring while speaking at the virtual Obafemi Awolowo lecture with the theme, ‘Whither Nigeria?’ on March 6. Challenging the governors to take charge of the welfare of their people, he said if they studied the constitution carefully, just as he had done with his lawyers, they would realise that a lot can be done at this moment.

According to him, the governors have too much centralised mentality embedded in their minds and are afraid to come out of their cocoons.

