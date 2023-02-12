News

State Of The Nation: Govt overwhelmed -Catholic Bishops

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has said due to the harsh economy and unfair policies resulting in the scarcity of fuel and case crunch, many Nigerians were taking to crime going to bed without food, even as many were begging to survive.

President of the CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji in an address at the Opening Session of the 2023 First Plenary Assembly of the CBCN Sunday in Abuja, noted that the Federal Government seemed overwhelmed with the situation but maintained that Nigerians have yet another opportunity to vote in leaders who would implement policies that would favour the country both politically and economically.

He said: “Our collapsing national economy worsens the ugly situation. While the value of the naira continues to decline, the cost of basic commodities, including food items, continues to soar, with serious effects on the lives and livelihoods of our people. On account of long-persisting fuel scarcity, Nigerians spend endless hours in long queues under harsh weather conditions trying to buy fuel at exorbitant prices. The disastrous implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cash swap policy, which resulted in a cash crunch, has added to the ordeal, anger and frustration of the masses.

“On account of the hard-biting economic conditions, many of our brothers and sisters are pauperised and go to bed without food. Many of them are resorting to crime and begging to survive. This situation is further compounded by the growing debt burden that is mortgaging our future and the future of generations coming after us. The future of the country looks bleak.

“The government seems overwhelmed by the situation, despite its claim that it is on top of the matter. However, all hope is not lost.

“The forthcoming general elections allow us to choose competent leaders who can turn our economy around. Each voter should endeavour to get enlightened about the background and past records of candidates seeking political offices.”

 

Our Reporters

