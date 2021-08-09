News Top Stories

State of the nation: New constitution a must for Nigeria –Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that a redesigned constitution is the only way to tackle the myriad of challenges facing the country.

 

While emphasizing that for a new constitution to be achieved, Akeredolu stated that the yearnings and aspirations of the people must be reflected in the redesigned document as well as the interests of the various ethnic groups adequately taken care of.

 

The governor observed that the current agitations in the country are pointers to the necessity and exigency of fundamental adjustments in the constitution of the country.

 

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olabode, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, Ondo State capital on Sunday, Akeredolu stated this during the 67th Anniversary and Annual Reunion of the Loyola College Ibadan Old Boys Association (LOCOBA) held at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Akeredolu, an alumnus of Loyola College, delivered a lecture titled: “Redesigning the Nigerian Constitution for National Development and Inclusiveness.”

 

During the lecture, he called on the Constitution Review Committee of the National Assembly to ensure that all submissions on the proposed constitutional amendments are scrutinised and analysed with a view to coming up with useful suggestions.

 

Akeredolu said: “Democracy operates, presumably, on the principles of freedom to choose representative leadership, reflective of political alignments as dictated by current exigencies, a group’s exercise of considerable control on socio-economic activities and preservation of its identity as a component unit within a broader political entity.”

 

Akeredolu stressed that it is an indictment on the members of elite class to have allowed the current situation to endure, saying it captured the depth of understanding of politics and political processes of the ruling class. “We operate a constitution daubed federal with all trappings of pretension.

 

Ours is about the only federalism which allows the central authority to control virtually all aspects of existence which give identities to the federating units

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NMA urges Buhari to end violence, restore peace

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  …suspends 2020 Annual Physicians’ Week activities   Going by the new turn of violent destructions of life and property arising from the  #ENDSARS protests across the federation, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and  state governors, to urgency direct security agents to immediately de-escalate the violent situations across the […]
News

INEC: We’ve no power to investigate, disqualify Obaseki over certificates

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it has no power to investigate or disqualify Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over a somewhat controversial certificate he presented to the electoral umpire ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State. It said only an order of court could do so.   INEC […]
News

Be security-conscious online, Danbatta tasks Nigerians

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has advised Nigerians to be cyber securityconscious online, noting that safety precautions are necessary for every internet user.   Danbatta stated this in a statement released yesterday to herald the commencement of a series of enlightenment and awareness campaign activities being […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica