State of the nation: New constitution a must for Nigeria –Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that a redesigned constitution is the only way to tackle the myriad of challenges facing the country.

While emphasizing that for a new constitution to be achieved, Akeredolu stated that the yearnings and aspirations of the people must be reflected in the redesigned document as well as the interests of the various ethnic groups adequately taken care of.

The governor observed that the current agitations in the country are pointers to the necessity and exigency of fundamental adjustments in the constitution of the country.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olabode, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, Ondo State capital on Sunday, Akeredolu stated this during the 67th Anniversary and Annual Reunion of the Loyola College Ibadan Old Boys Association (LOCOBA) held at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Akeredolu, an alumnus of Loyola College, delivered a lecture titled: “Redesigning the Nigerian Constitution for National Development and Inclusiveness.”

During the lecture, he called on the Constitution Review Committee of the National Assembly to ensure that all submissions on the proposed constitutional amendments are scrutinised and analysed with a view to coming up with useful suggestions.

Akeredolu said: “Democracy operates, presumably, on the principles of freedom to choose representative leadership, reflective of political alignments as dictated by current exigencies, a group’s exercise of considerable control on socio-economic activities and preservation of its identity as a component unit within a broader political entity.”

Akeredolu stressed that it is an indictment on the members of elite class to have allowed the current situation to endure, saying it captured the depth of understanding of politics and political processes of the ruling class. “We operate a constitution daubed federal with all trappings of pretension.

Ours is about the only federalism which allows the central authority to control virtually all aspects of existence which give identities to the federating units

