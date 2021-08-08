News

State of the Nation: New constitution, a must for Nigeria – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that a redesigned constitution is the only way to tackle the myriad of challenges facing the country.

While emphasizing that for a new constitution to be achieved, Akeredolu stated that the yearnings and aspirations of the people must be reflected in the redesigned document as well as the interests of the various ethnic groups adequately taken care of.

The governor observed that the current agitations in the country are pointers to the necessity and exigency of fundamental adjustments in the constitution of the country.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olabode, in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, Ondo State capital on Sunday, Akeredolu stated this during the 67th Anniversary and Annual Reunion of the Loyola College Ibadan Old Boys Association (LOCOBA) held at Premier Hotel, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Akeredolu, an alumnus of Loyola College, delivered a lecture titled: “Redesigning the Nigerian Constitution for National Development and Inclusiveness.”

During the lecture, he called on the Constitution Review Committee of the National Assembly to ensure that all submissions on the proposed constitutional amendments are scrutinised and analysed with a view to coming up with useful suggestions.

Akeredolu said: “Democracy operates, presumably, on the principles of freedom to choose representative leadership, reflective of political alignments as dictated by current exigencies, a group’s exercise of considerable control on socio-economic activities and preservation of its identity as a component unit within a broader political entity.”

Akeredolu stressed that it is an indictment on the members of elite class to have allowed the current situation to endure, saying it captured the depth of understanding of politics and political processes of the ruling class.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Green Valley Housing Estate Awka : Isu-Aniocha elders reject AHDC’s encroachment

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

  Some elders of Umuneri Village, Isu-Aniocha, Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra State, have opposed the States Housing Development Corporation’s alleged forceful takeover of their land.     They specifically accused Managing Director of the Corporation, Architect Willie Okafor of spear heading the takeover.     Also, they have warned would be buyers to […]
News Top Stories

Cholera, causes of deaths in Enugu New Artisan Market –Health Commissioner

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is a Cholera outbreak in New Artisan Market, Enugu, which resulted in the death of seven people in the market with 19 sick persons identified with the symptoms of loose stool and vomiting. Confirming the Cholera outbreak in the market, the State Commissioner for Health, […]
News

EId- el-Kabir: IBB, Abdulsalami, Sani Bello, Aliyu pray for peace, end to insecurity

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida has called on Nigerians to continue in prayers against Insecurity that has bedevilled the country, saying “it will soon be a thing of he past”. Babangida said when Governor Sani Bello led a government delegate to pay him a Sallah homage at his uphill minna that Nigeria needs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica