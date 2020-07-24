State of the nation: Nigeria on ventilator under APC – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigeria is on ventilator gasping for air under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

The party therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman in situations like this and resign, because Nigeria cannot survive under him.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said at a press conference that Nigeria is in a free fall, as corruption and insecurity reign supreme.

“No effort is being made from any angle to halt the on-going free fall being witnessed in all fronts in the country.

“Nigerians have become helpless and have come to accept and live like citizens of nations without leader and with no direction,” Secondus noted.

According to him, nothing establishes the fact that there is no governance in Nigeria more than the worsening state of insecurity in the country.

He regretted the presidency’s immediate reaction when the Senate called for sack of service chiefs due to growing insecurity in the country, and said that such showed the level of confusion in the system.

The PDP National Chairman stated that the legislators made the call, at least to show the people they represent that they are sensitive to their plights.

“Not even during the three-year brutal civil war did we witness as much as over 300 soldiers absconding from their duties and pouring abuses on their commander.

“Only poor leadership from the military and the polity can drag down morale of soldiers to such a pitiable level.

“What the Nigerian Senate did on Tuesday when it asked the service chiefs to resign was to show to the world that there is no executive arm of government in place,” Secondus noted.

He told Nigerians that APC leaders are scrambling for what they could get from the state before the country finally collapses.

“It has now become a bazar with no pretence about it, with all critical agencies of government including the anti-graft body themselves grossly engulfed in it.

“The free for all corruption going on all over the place leaves us with the impression that the country is dying,” he stated.

Like this: Like Loading...