State of the nation: OBJ, Sultan, Onaiyekan, others in nine-hour meeting

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and other eminent Nigerians held a marathon meeting yesterday in Abuja, ostensibly to brainstorm on the current widespread insecurity and other challenges confronting Nigeria. The meeting, which lasted for over nine hours, had in attendance former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd); the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar; former Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan; Oni of Ife, HRM Ogunwusi Ojaja 1 and the Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar. Others were the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor; Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF); Leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Comrade Ayuba Wabba, President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) amongst other. The meeting, which held under the auspices of the Interfaith Initiatives for Peace, was convened presumably to discuss the multifarious challenges confronting Nigeria and to chart a new course for the country. However, at the end of the meeting, all the eminent persons hurried into their waiting vehicles, declining to disclose the outcome of the meeting.

When asked to speak to the journalists, many of whom had been waiting there since 10:00 am, Obasanjo politely said that the secretariat of the group will issue a communique in due course. New Telegraph, however, learnt that the group were keeping the details of their deliberations close to their chest until they have met with President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him appropriately. Chairman of ACF, Chief Audu Ogbeh, who was also confronted by journalists as he made his way to the exit door, disclosed that they discussed Nigeria. “We discussed Nigeria. A communique will be issued later,” he said.

Ogbeh, who also confirmed that the group intends to visit Buhari to brief him, however, said that he did not know when the meeting with the President will take place. It would be recalled that the notice of the meeting said that the eminent personalities were to discuss issues relating to national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalisation, and development.

