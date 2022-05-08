News Top Stories

State of the nation: Reps hold special session Monday

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

…Minority asks Buhari to avert airline shutdown

The House of Representatives will reconvene in a special plenary on Monday, to discuss critical national issues. Recall that the house had last Tuesday, after a one-day sitting, adjourned plenary to May 24. But yesterday, the leadership recalled all lawmakers called for a special session at 2pm on Monday.

A statement by the clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, said: “This is to inform all Hon Members, staff, media and the general public that the House hereby recalls all Hon. Members for an emergency plenary session against Monday, 9th May, 2022 at 2:00pm. “It is particularly intended to discuss critical issues of national importance.

The House regrets any inconvenience this short notice would have caused” Meanwhile, the minority caucus in the House has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take immediate steps to avert an imminent shutdown of flight operations in the country as such would have grave consequences on our national life.

The minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, in a statement on yesterday said: “The call by the minority caucus is predicated on the notice by Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) to shut down flight operations in the country by Monday, May 9, 2022, due to the unbearable high cost of aviation fuel (JetA1) from N190 to N700 per litre” He said: “This worrisome development in Nigeria, a major producer of oil, is another very sad commentary on the unpardonable failure, corruption, incompetence, negative policies and lack of capacity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration to effectively manage our national economy.

“As representatives of the people, the minority caucus is concerned because aviation is pivotal to the operation, sustenance and survival of other key sectors of the economy and any shutdown of flight operations will have devastating spiral effect and worsen the excruciating economic hardship and further escalate insecurity in the country.

“This is because apart from the direct disabling of thousands of aviation related jobs and ancillary businesses, a shutdown of the sector will also have grave negative impact on critical government and public sector activities which are sustained by air travelling.

“It is instructive to note that the aviation sector is no longer an exclusive reserve of the elite, but plays central role in the movement of personnel and equipment that drive and sustain services and operations which benefit the masses in healthcare, manufacturing, education, food production, telecommunication, retailing, banking and finance, hospitality, entertainment, power, security and other key sectors.

“A shutdown of the aviation sector will therefore cripple millions of businesses as well as economic and commercial activities thereby increasing unemployment, worsen the economic hardship, put pressure on our already ailing roads and exacerbate insecurity in our country.

“Moreover, the situation is a huge threat to our national integrity as it erodes the confidence of the International Community and foreign investors in our country, thereby, encouraging the movement of investments to neigbouring countries.

“The minority caucus, therefore, calls on President Buhari to wake up, note the grave import of the situation and save the aviation sector from imminent collapse by immediately addressing the fuel crisis and other challenges in the industry”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Q1’22: 10 banks earn N166.16bn in fees, commissions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

E-payment deals increase by 17.93% to N34.67trn   Ten deposit money banks in the country earned a total of N166.16 billion in fees and commission income in the first three months of this year, a 23.71per cent improvement over the N134.31 billion that the lenders earned in the corresponding period of 2021,  according to their […]
News

Tinubu’s supporters to inaugurate SWAGA’23 in Lagos Oct 7

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Advocates of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for President in the 2023 General Election have fixed October 7 to inaugurate the Lagos chapter of their project. This is contained in a statement signed by Kafilat Ogbara, secretary of the group, and made available to journalists yesterday in Lagos. It stated that the week-long event would be launched […]
News

C’River: Lawmaker dies due to inability to pay hospital bills

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A lawmaker, representing Akpabuyo Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Elizabeth Ironbar, who was alleged could not pay her medical bills during a protracted illness has died. Ironbar, who died on Tuesday night, was said to have been sick even before Governor Ben Ayade defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica