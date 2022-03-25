STATE OF THE NATION: Rising insecurity worrisome -Govs

…resolve to establish peace-building agencies, multi-level policing framework to combat threat

…commend Wike’s efforts at tackling oil bunkering in N’Delta

…promise to intensify economic diversification, food security

State governors have expressed worry at the spate of insecurity in the country. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), the umbrella body of the governors had, in collaboration with Centre for Democracy & Development, held a twoday multi-stakeholder summit on peace and inclusive security initiative in Abuja on March 10.

The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, pledged to strengthen the inter-ministerial approach on peace and security, which would include the establishment of peace building agencies and a multi-level policing framework to combat the threat of insecurity in the country. Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, in a communiqué at the end of the meeting, said the governors are “concerned about the impact of the state of insecurity on citizens’ safety, means of livelihood and the exercise of the rights of Nigerians, particularly the right to life, right to movement, and ultimately the country’s socio-economic development.”

The Ekiti State governor added that the governors pledged to assist the security agencies and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to protect the country’s oil infrastructure and investments especially, crude oil theft and losses in the Niger Delta. According to him, the state chief executives commended Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for his efforts in tackling the spate of oil bunkering in the Niger Delta region. Fayemi disclosed that the governors received an update on the implementation of the World Bank Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NGCARES) programme, from the World Bank task team leader, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa, and promised “their commitment to secure and increase budget provisions that target the economic and social shocks in their states.”

The governor stated that the governors promised to intensify economic diversification and food security initiatives including support for large scale all-season commercial farming as well as strengthening fiscal sustainability by crowding in private investment. This, according to him, includes promoting the development of regional corridors and infrastructure plans; as well as curtailing the uncertainty associated with the oil and gas industry. He added that the state governments would interface with the Federal Ministry of Health to ensure oxygen sufficiency for all primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in the country, as well as take part in the two-day primary health care summit 2022 holding on March 24 and 25 in Abuja. “The event which is organised by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, is expected to launch a new programme to transform primary health care delivery in Nigeria,” Fayemi noted.

