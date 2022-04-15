News

State Pardon: Release other corrupt ‘thieves’, Falana tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muritala Ayinla

Former President of the West African Bar Association (WABA) and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, Friday criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for granting state pardon to former governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame of Plateau and Taraba states respectively, who are serving terms in jail for corruption.

The Human Rights activist said that the president must, in the interest of fairness and justice, grant state pardons for other criminals and petty thieves, saying when the big ‘thieves’ are being released because they belong to the ruling party, common petty thieves who were jailed because of crimes committed due to hunger must also be set free.

The National Council of State had on Thursday granted state pardons to the former the governors who were serving terms in jail for corruption. The governors were among 159 prisoners pardoned by the Council at a meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Among those that benefited from the pardon are a former military general and minister in Sani Abacha’s regime, Tajudeen Olanrewaju, an army lieutenant colonel, Akiyode, who was an aide of former deputy to General Abacha, Oladipo Diya; and all the junior officers jailed over the 1990 abortive Gideon Orkar coup.

Nyame, 66, governor of Taraba State from 1999 to 2007, was serving a 12-year jail term at the Kuje Correctional Centre for misappropriation of funds while he was in office. The Supreme Court upheld his conviction in February 2020.

Dariye, 64, who governed Plateau State also between 1999 and 2007, was jailed for stealing N2 billion of public funds.

The former governor, elected as senator representing Plateau Central in the Senate in 2015, was sentenced in June 2018 but still completed his tenure from jail in June 2019.

But speaking at the First Anniversary of Comrade Yinka Odumakin Lecture and Book Presentation, which held in Lagos, Falana said that the injustice in the country must not be allowed to continue. He said if the governors could be released on the account of the state pardon, others too should be granted the same pardon in line with Section 17 of the1999 Constitution.

Falana said: “My reaction is that all criminals and petty thieves in our prison should be released. You know why? And under Section 17 of 1999 Constitution, there shall be equal rights for all citizens. And Section 42 says that there shall be no discrimination on the basis of class, gender and whatever. So you can’t take out two people on the basis that they belong to the ruling party. It is illegal. You took them out an left the rest there.”

He warned that if the government refused to release other criminals serving jail terms, he would instigate other lawyers whose clients were being detained or serving jail terms to approach the court to challenge what he described as “discriminatory treatment”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

OAU VC: Elder statesman condemns protest by Ife indigenes

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Elder statesman, Chief Alex Olu Ajayi, has cautioned the Ife indigenes protesting against the appointment of Prof. Adebayo Bamire as the new Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Vice-Chancellor against acts capable of denting the image of the town. Ajayi, the third Registrar of the school (then University of Ife) said the invasion of the institution […]
News Top Stories

Anti-graft war: We recovered N152bn, $386m in 2021–EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, said it recovered an “aggregate” sum of N152, 088,698,751.64, $386,220,202.84 , £1, 182,519.75, as well as €156,246.76, in 2021.   It added that during the year in focus, 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian dollars, were also regained for the government.   […]
News

Corruption in Nigeria, worse than COVID-19 –Rev Pam

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, has described the corruption in the country as worse than the COVID 19 pandemic. Pam, who made this known while receiving members of an anti-corruption and inter-faith group, the Manyyaba House of the Bayero University, Kano Centre for Democratic Studies in Abuja, urged government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica