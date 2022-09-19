State Police: Northern leaders join the fray

FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent endorsement of establishment of state police by northern governor and traditional leaders to help tackle worsening state of insecurity in their region and other parts of the country

One of the major agitations in present day Nigeria is the clamour for state police, which its proponents, strongly believe will ensure better security for citizens’ lives and property given the rising state of insecurity across the country and obvious inability of the Nigeria Police Force that is saddled with the responsibility to maintain law and order to contain the situation.

Section 214 of the 1999 Constitution that deals with the operation, control, discipline and promotion of the police as well as Item 45 of the Exclusive Legislative List, Part 1 of the second schedule of the same constitution, provides that the Nigerian Police Force shall be under the full and exclusive control of the Federal Government.

The constitution, particularly in Section 215 (2) states that “the Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the Inspector-General of Police and any contingents of the Nigeria Police Force stationed in a state shall, subject to the authority of the Inspector-General of Police, be under the command of the Commissioner of Police of that state.”

This provision practically takes away the powers of state governors, who are the chief security officers of their respective domains, and as well makes it inadvertently difficult for them to take actions security issues without recourse to the Federal Government even in times of emergency.

The conception of police force stems from the need for the protection and enforcement of the law and the Nigeria Police Force is not an exception. It is the brainchild of the British colonial government and dates back to 1861, following the annexation of Lagos. The British Consul charged with the administration of Lagos established a Consular Guard by the Police Ordinance of 1861 to help maintain law and order.

The imperialists followed this up in 1879 with a 1,200 paramilitary Hausa Constabulary. Seventeen years later, it formed the Lagos Police and in 1894, the Niger Coast Constabulary in Calabar, under the authority of Niger Coast Protectorate. In 1888, the Royal Niger Company set up the Royal Niger Company Constabulary in Lokoja.

These were collapsed in the early 1900s, into two; the Northern and the Southern Nigeria Police. Although there was an amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 1914, the two regions maintained their separate police forces until 1930, when they were merged to form the Nigeria Police Force with headquarters in Lagos.

The merger is what has grown to become the centralised police system although it is on record that the unified structure coexisted with police forces in the then Western and Northern Nigeria (excluding Eastern Region) until the military coup of January 15, 1966, when the provision in the 1963 Constitution, authorising the establishment of local police was abrogated.

The military hinged its decision then on the assumption that the local police, especially in the Western Region, witnessed mass recruitment of party thugs – people against whom the police were supposed to give protection to the law abiding citizens, while in the North; it was the case of oppression of political opponents.

The Native Authority Police earned notoriety for using undue coercion and intimidation to enlist support for the ruling parties in the respective regions; denied opposition parties permits for rallies and generally enforced the obnoxious “unlawful assembly” laws. But decades after the local police was abolished, some Nigerians still believe that the country is not ripe for state police. They predicated their belief on possible abuse the system.

However, this is at variance to what operates in most countries that practice the federal system of government. In the United States for instance, there are several police agencies that exist separately. Besides the federal police – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the states have their respective police that take charge of highways and enforcement of state laws, while cities have their separate police under the authority of commissioners, who are appointees of the mayors.

While argument against state police in Nigeria centres mainly on the apprehension that it is likely to be misused by the governors, especially against members of the opposition, the same could equally be said of the federal government. It is has been alleged over time that ruling political parties as the centre have always used the police force against perceived enemies.

Those opposed to creation of state police are of the view that it may lead to the eventual disintegration of Nigeria because of existing issues among some states, which may force them to use the police under their respective control to the detriment of national interest.

However, proponents of state police are of the view that there is an urgent need to amend the constitution to allow the states of the federation to establish their own police forces.

According to them, establishment of independent police units managed and funded by state governments will ensure effective policing in the country. They attributed the current poor performance by the police to underfunding and administrative bottlenecks, adding that it is unrealistic for one man (the Inspector General of Police) to control police formations in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory. They also noted that it is irrational for governors as chief security officers in their respective states not to have absolute control of instruments of security.

While calls for establishment of state police could be said to have resonated more in the southern part of the country, rising insecurity in the North and other parts of the country seems to have propelled some northern political and traditional leaders to join the campaign.

Rising from a meeting last week in Abuja, governors of the 19 Northern states under the aegis of the Northern Governors Forum and the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, called for the immediate establishment of state police in order to address the security challenges confronting Nigeria.

Members of the Northern Governors Forum were led to the meeting by their chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, while the traditional rulers were led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Lalong, who explained that the meeting reviewed the security situation in the North and other matters relating to the region’s development, said they resolved to support an amendment to the constitution to accommodate the establishment of state police in order to address the security challenges of the region. Already, the position of the governors and traditional rulers has been endorsed by the apex northern body, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

While ACF said states should be given the powers to police their respective jurisdictions, NEF admonished that establishment of state police should be done in a very calm and responsible manner. Secretary General of the ACF, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the group, said: “One of the major problems we have in the North is the size of ungoverned spaces and we think conceding certain aspects of policing to the state governments will be fine.

“The only thing we know is that when the states are going to have their own police, it is a jurisdictional issue, there must be certain aspects of their policing job that maybe concurrent with the federal police and there are certain aspects that should just be for the federal police, but we are not averse to state police.”

NEF, on its part, through its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said establishment of state police is an issue Nigeria’s next president, governors and federal and state legislators must prioritise.

“Our hope is that the recommendations of the governors and traditional rulers will seed the current clamour for some major review of institutions and structures. But it should be done in a very calm and responsible manner.

This should not be a political or campaign issue. “We will like to see presidential candidates address this; both the issue of state police and wider issues about what to do about federal and state institutions as a campaign issue, because we will like to see them commit to something that they will do when they get power,” Baba-Ahmed said.

