State Police, panacea to Nigeria’s security challenges – Okowa

Delta State Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said one veritable measure for addressing insecurity in Nigeria was for states to operate their separate police systems. He stated this in his remarks at the annual conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in Abuja, and noted that there had been a consensus among the citizenry for State Police in the country as a way of reducing crime rate. Okowa said it was unfortunate that the Federal Government had remained indifferent on the issue, and assured that PDP administration would enact a law to empower States to run their separate Police systems. According to him, with State Police where indigenes will ensure protection of lives and property in their areas, criminal activities would be curbed drastically.

He particularly stated that State Police would help in the effective enforcement of anti-opengrazing law in the states. The vice-presidential candidate reaffirmed that a PDP government in the country would ensure that some powers were devolved to the states for better development of all areas across the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...