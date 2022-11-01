State-sponsored vigilantes, hordes fuelling Nigeria’s instability, insecurity –Miyetti Allah

Fulani sociocultural group Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has blamed vigilante groups sponsored by state governments and tribal hordes for the Federal Government’s inability to address the security challenges facing the country.

The group demanded the establishment of a Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs with the mandate to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralist challenges. It also demanded “the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states”, saying it is “the only first strategic step in addressing the challenges confronting Fulani herders in Nigeria”.

Miyetti Allah also attackedBenueStateGovernor Samuel Ortom for his stance on the anti-grazing law. The group stated this yesterday in a communiqué jointly signed by Abdullahi Bodejo (National President) and Saleh Alhassan (National Secretary) at the end of their National Executive Meeting in Abuja to X-ray the challenges confronting Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria.

While condemning the alleged massacre of Fulani pastoralists in Taraba State and the detention of many young Fulani pastoralists across the country, the group stressed the need for an immediate overhauling of the national security and justice systems.

ItaskedtheInspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba to probe the killing of Fulani herdsmen in Taraba and bring the culprits to book. It dismissed the claims of farmers-herders conflicts as a major setback of instability and insecurity in the country.

But Miyetti Allah insisted that “the conflicts are exacerbated by activities of state sponsored vigilantes and tribal hordes who wilfully continue to carry out extrajudicial killings of Fulani pastoralists”.

The communiqué partly reads: “The meeting noted with dismay the recent genocidal massacre of Fulani pastoralists in Taraba State and called on the Inspector- General of Police to set up a high-powered panel to unmask those responsible for the dastardly acts and ensure justice is done to the victims’ families to avoid people resorting to self-help.”

It added: “The meeting condemned the continuous profiling of Fulani pastoralists by the beleaguered Governor of Benue Samuel Ortom through his satanic anti-grazing law that he has been using to officially confiscate and auction millions of cattle belonging to Fulanis in Benue- NasarawaandBenue- Taraba border communities.

“Consequently, we are calling on the security agencies to closely monitor the criminal behaviour of the Benue State governor because his apparent mental instability is responsible for continuous conflicts in the Benue valley.”

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to livestock development and for enhancing the security and general welfare of the pastoralist community, Miyetti Allah, however, called for the creation of a full-fledged Ministry for Livestock Development before the end of his tenure and for the immediate Designation, Gazetting and Development of all the 415 grazing reserves nationwide.

The communiqué said: “The meeting called for the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states as the only first strategic step in addressing the challenges confronting Fulani herders in Nigeria.

“The meeting called on the establishment of the Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs whose mandate is to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralist challenges.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...