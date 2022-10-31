State-sponsored vigilantes, tribal hordes fuelling Nigeria’s instability, insecurity – Miyetti Allah

Fulani socio-cultural group Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has blamed vigilante groups sponsored by state governments and tribal hordes for the Federal Government’s inability to address the security challenges facing the country.

The group demanded the establishment of a Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs with the mandate to broaden educational opportunities and address pastoralist challenges.

It also demanded “the immediate designation, gazetting and development of all the 415 grazing reserves across the states”, saying it is “the only first strategic step in addressing the challenges confronting Fulani herders in Nigeria”.

Miyetti Allah also attacked Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom for his stance on the anti-grazing law.

The group stated this Monday in a communiqué jointly signed by Abdullahi Bodejo (National President) and Saleh Alhassan (National Secretary) at the end of their National Executive Meeting in Abuja to X-ray the challenges confronting Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria.

