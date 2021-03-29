Business

States back Hajj savings scheme

Bauchi, Gombe and Plateau states have pledged their support towards the success of the Hajj Savings Scheme recently introduced by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and Jaiz Bank Plc to ease hajj process for Muslims in Nigeria.

 

Governors Bala Muhammed of Bauchi, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe and Simon Lalong of Plateau endorsed the scheme at the launch and sensitisation exercise in their respective states last week.

 

Muhammed, who personally launched the scheme in the state for the northeast region, said the new scheme would make it easier for intending pilgrims to perform hajj in Saudi Arabia, saying funds realised through the scheme would be invested in halal products that will generate profits for the savers.

 

He urged all to subscribe to the scheme as it has the potential of being a reserve to help grow the economy. He said: “It would introduce a level of financial discipline, especially for people in the rural areas.

 

I assure you of our unflinching support for the welfare of the pilgrims. I advise Jaiz Bank to judiciously use the funds. We have never doubted Jaiz Bank and they are making us proud.”

 

In Gombe, Governor Yahaya, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Abubakar Njodi, said his administration would work with NAHCON and Jaiz Bank so that low income earners in the state can reap the benefits of the scheme.

 

He described the scheme as an excellent move, which will go a long way in actualising the dreams of individual Muslims, who hope to perform one of the important pillars of Islam.

 

He called for a sustained sensitisation campaign at the grassroots to reach targeted groups. On his part, Lalong said HSS was an initiative that will encourage more Muslims to perform hajj without going through difficulties of securing funding, adding that it will also promote discipline and teach intending pilgrims to be financially prudent.

