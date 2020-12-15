States, FCT’s IGR falls by 11.7% –Fayemi

Internally generated revenue (IGR) of the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 11.7 per cent negative growth in the 2020 half-year year-on-year IGR performance.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who disclosed this at the 6th annual IGR National Peer Learning Event in Abuja, yesterday, blamed this on the COVID-19 pandemic and fall in oil price.

Fayemi, who addressed the opening session of the meeting, which involved Commissioners for Finance and heads of tax authorities from the 36 states of the Federation and FCT, however, disclosed that three states – Ebonyi, Gombe and Yobe, recorded more than 50 per cent growth despite the overall decline.

“This year has presented us with a perfect storm of difficulties to deal with – from a health pandemic to the second economic recession in five years.

“Unfortunately, the decline in oil prices that followed the global lockdown and the social unrest which echoed the demands of the #EndSARS protests further worsened the country’s economic and social conditions for months.

“This exacerbated the already vulnerable fiscal environment for governments at both the national and sub-national levels,” the governor stated. He also listed rising inflation rate, degrading exchange rate and growing unemployment, as other contributing factors.

The Ekiti State governor stated that the governors tried to rise up to the occasion by working with the Federal Government, international partners and the private sector to deliver the necessary response needed to contain the COVID- 19 and ease off its impact on the lives of the citizens.

“These include the setup of intervention funds, rollout of social investment programmes, distribution of palliatives, initiation of tax incentive programmes to protect and support livelihoods and businesses.

“As we work together to reflate the economy, the need to improve government revenues to adequately service planned expenditures cannot be overemphasized,” he stressed. He expressed the hope that the three states that recorded growth in their IGR would share their experiences with others.

Fayemi further noted that the new Finance Bill proposed by the Federal Government would provide a legal framework for many of the reform recommendations to stimulate the economy and deliver an effective, but friendly tax system.

He added that the NGF is actively working with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning on the provisions of the bill, especially those impacting state taxes and jurisdiction.

“It is important the bill services the interest of all and not a few. “At the state level, we are professionalising our internal revenue services to be taxpayer-centric and responsive to the new normal of digitalising tax administration.

“The world’s trade and financial market are going digital and we must adapt or be left behind.

“We are not canvassing or proposing for new taxes to be introduced, but emphasising the need for our internal revenue services to be more strategic, innovative and pragmatic in administering those taxes, fees, levies and charges that have been legally prescribed for collection across various jurisdictions.

“Already, most states have passed a consolidated state revenue code as required under the World Bank SFTAS Programme for Results (P4R), but more importantly to limit the incidence of multiple and illegal taxation.

“This implies that taxes, levies, fees and charges in these states are now harmonised,” he said. Among other reforms implemented by state governments, according to Fayemi, include ending the contracting out-of-tax collections and assessments

increased collaboration between the Internal Revenue Service, MDAs, and local governments; roll-out of tax-for-service initiatives; scale-up of cashless payments; and the deployment of a Geographic Information System (GIS) to support effective land administration and property taxation. He regretted that taxpayer enumeration, which he said is pivotal to the success of these series of reforms, is still very weak.

“While technology presents us with a platform to strengthen our taxpayer databases, we must collaborate, share data, intelligence and information, and embrace advanced taxpayer profiling techniques to inform our approach to taxpayer management,” Fayemi advised.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said despite being in recession, global analysts rated Nigerian economy as fastest growing in Africa. The minister stated that the country’s path toward economic recovery will commence in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Overall, economic analysts have predicted that the global economy will recover in 2021, especially with the positive outcomes of the race toward the discovery of a vaccine.

“For Nigeria, economic analysts forecast that the economy will experience positive growth in the first or second quarter of 2021,” she added.

Ahmed challenged the state governments to use the opportunity of the present ‘new normal’ era to reposition their fiscal revenue management systems, arguing that fiscal reforms are important now, more than ever, to mitigate against current and future risks, bearing any future pandemics or other global crises.

Director General of NGF, Asishana Okauru, said the meeting was one of those mechanisms for states to share their experiences about what measures proved most effective during the period of lockdown and after.

