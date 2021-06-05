States’ loans: Experts foresee crisis, warn against insistence on repayment

Experts in the financial sector have warned that the planned action of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the commercial banks to recover the money state governments owe them beginning from this month will spell doom for the ordinary Nigerians. They noted that the ordinary Nigerians, especially civil servants, will bear the brunt, as little or no cash will be left for the states to build infrastructure and pay salaries.

As at December 31, 2020, states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have a total debt portfolio of about $4.78 billion or N1.96 trillion, while total revenue stood at N3.6 trillion. Speaking to Saturday Telegraph on the issue, Mr. Adio Alex, chairman, Dynamic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, said the commercial banks must tread cautiously so as not to escalate the tension in the country. He said: “We should be ready for industrial actions from labour organisations because the states will not be able to pay salaries and local governments are having their own problems at their level.

“If you look at the situation of the country, it is as bad as that. Personally, l can’t see why we are looking everywhere to cause more problems. “I think a better policy should be in place, because this will bring serious problems, which nobody can tell the end of it.” He advised that the CBN and the banks should suspend the loan recovery move for now.

“They won’t have any option than to do so,” he added. Alex however, called on both the creditors and debtors to have a roundtable meeting to determine how best to manage the situation, for it not to bounce back on Nigerians. “They have an option now to take the money from the allocation to the states, but it must be spread over a reasonable period of time for them to pay in such a manner that it will not affect the states resources badly.

‘‘I think they should come to the roundtable to discuss again the modalities of payment. Mark my word, they won’t have any option to do that at the end of the day. “I see states cooperating with this arrangement if they do so,” he reiterated. A renowned shareholder, Chief Sunny Nwosu, is of the opinion that the relationship between the CBN and states is political.

He said: “My own position is that whatever the states have borrowed from the CBN is political and it must be treated as such. I strongly believe that they will sort it out politically. “My issue will be with states that borrow from the capital market and are unwilling to pay. But even at that, it is guaranteed by the CBN and FG, subject to their allocation. With that in place they cannot go back.”

Nwosu said that the states cannot backpedal from paying what they owe the banks because of the agreements they signed. “But for the deal between the states and the CBN, the FG can help them sort it out. They may as well proceed to print money to help them pay as they are alleged to have done in recent times. “However, that will aggravate the inflationary trend in the country,” he said. A Lagos-based Economist, Dr. Boniface Chizea, also said that the creditors (states) are not in a position to pay back now. “And how are the creditors going to be in a position to pay,” he queried.

But the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has said there is no going back on the repayment of the loans as he argued that there are legal agreements between the banks and the states, which the banks will explore to recover the funds. Emefiele said that the liquidity position of Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) is threatened as states continue to renege in their responsibility to pay back loans given to them by banks among other factors. Already, the commercial banks have written to the Federal Government to start deducting the loans from allocations going to the states, under the Federation Account. In the offer letters the states signed before the banks disbursed the loans, they gave the instructions to the Federal Ministry of Finance that on a monthly basis, the ministry should deduct from their monies and pay the banks for the loans they have taken.

Like this: Like Loading...