States’ Pilgrim Boards mull 2020 Hajj deposits’ refund

The pilgrims welfare boards in States across Nigeria have begun plan to refund deposits made by intending pilgrims who could not attend 2020 Hajj due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who confirmed this also approved the setting up of a Committee to refund Hajj deposits to the affected intending pilgrims, who could not travel to the Holyland of Saudi Arabia for the exercise.

This followed the cancellation of the 2020 Hajj excercise by the Saudi Arabian Government, due to the Covid – 19 Pandemic. This is contained in a document Signed and released by the Secretary to the State Government, Babale Umar Yauri, on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi.

The committee’s terms of reference include: To ensure the refund of the money collected from intending pilgrims, who were unable to perform the year 2020 Hajj excercise due to Covid-19 pandemic. It will also ensure the refund of money deposited to National Hajj Commission of Nigeria( NAHCON),by the State Pilgrims Welfare Agency. The Committee has two weeks within which to complete its assignment,as well as submit its report to the State Government. Alhaji Haruna Abubakar Maitandu will serve as the Chairman of the committee, while Garba Salis Hamis, Liman Usman Suru, Lawal Mai Kwalla, Abubakar Atiku Alaramma and Zayyanu Shehu Sanka, Chairman, Hajj Guides are members.

Other members of the committee are : SP Aminu Sadiq, representative of the Kebbi State Police Command, Fahad Muktar, representative of SSS, while Kabiru Hassan Wasagu , the Acting Director, Exco will serve as its Secretary. Meanwhile, the Saudi Central Hajj Committee has begin a discussion over preparations for next year’s Hajj.

Prince Khaled Al- Faisal, the emir of Makkah, an adviser to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and the chairman of the Central Hajj Committee (CHC), chaired a preparatory meeting for the next year’s Hajj. Prince Badr Bin Sultan, the deputy emir of the region, was also present in the meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported. Speaking on the occasion, Prince Khaled thanked all sectors that took part in the last Hajj season, stressing the need to continue work and early preparation for the next year.

He highlighted the importance of preparing for the annual discussion on Hajj during which the relevant authorities will make deliberations on ways to further improve the services provided to the pilgrims in terms of housing, food, transportation, services, facilities, reception on arrival and departure.

The emir urged the concerned authorities to complete the projects in Makkah and the holy sites and continue the integral work to develop the Hajj and Umrah system. He also underlined the need for accelerating the steps of transforming the holy city of Makkah and the holy sites into a smart city in order to facilitate guests of God to perform their rituals smoothly and comfortably ever since their arrival in the holy land until their return to their respective countries safely. During the meeting, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Health Affairs Department in the region, and the security authorities presented reports about their activities during the last Hajj season.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research at Umm Al Qura University reviewed the ongoing studies that contribute to strengthening the positive factors observed during the Hajj season, in addition to the negativities aimed at avoiding them in the next Hajj season.

Like this: Like Loading...