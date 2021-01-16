States should be scrapped; governors have caused much damage –PDP Publicity Secretary, Ganiu Taofeek

The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Ganiu Taofeek, has recommended that states should be eliminated so that local government councils could develop the different parts of the country. In an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Taofeek said that the PDP was ready to take over the leadership of Lagos State in 2023, while insisting that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Lagos East Senatorial Election, Tokunbo Abiru was not qualified for the election. Excerpts…

What is your comment on the Lagos East Senatorial Election that was recently won by the APC?

The truth of the matter is that there was no level playing field in the election. From the outset, the candidate of the APC was not qualified to participate in that election, but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deliberately looked the other way.

This man had his registration duplicated and none belongs to the Senatorial district and he also does not reside in that senatorial district. However, we are aware that these matters are before the court and we expect that the judiciary will make that correction because it’s going to give a bad precedence in our elections.

Somebody would just come from nowhere to an area and claim that he has a registration to contest election in an area and he is allowed to participate; even the space on his own form that he filled showed clearly that he was not qualified to participate in that election.

This will be a very bad image for our electoral system. The result has been declared, we are not challenging the result of the ballot, but we are challenging the eligibility of the man who has been declared the winner of the election.

But generally speaking, will you say your party is ready to take over from the APC in 2023 looking at the figures of the election and the belief that the APC is popular in the state?

The result of that election is a serious indictment on the APC because there was serious voters’ apathy. Unfortunately the APC, in messing up that process, came up with some figures with the INEC. Everybody knows that the people that came out in a polling unit were few and they still declared that over 100 people voted in the polling unit.

Did they get such number in the general election? So the election is a huge embarrassment to our electoral system, where people did not come out to vote and the INEC and the ruling party just went to write results. This number that they came up was a huge embarrassment to our electoral system.

The figures that were declared for the PDP were even reduced because we have our members in that senatorial district. Nobody believes that we will have such number that was declared. It is not even possible.

They just went ahead to hit us with a big hammer. But we are waiting in the sideline. We are ready just like we know that Lagosians are ready that the PDP is the only alternative. No matter what, the 2023 general election would be a watershed for Lagos State in the sense that the PDP would win the election.

The PDP would be able to implement such programmes that Lagosians ought to have been enjoying since 1999. With the kind of resources that we have in Lagos State there is no governor that would not want to perform except for the kind of leaders that we have in the state, who are so desperate. They have not finished with the state House of Assembly, they are already thinking of being senators and of being presidents. Governors are already thinking of other offices.

They are not even concentrating; they are not content with what they have. They want to amass as much as possible so that they can contest when they leave office. People are really suffering and you see that a Governor would not be bold enough to call his party’s chairman to order.

Look at all the hinterland roads, there are potholes everywhere. The current Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu might appear to be trying based on what happened to his predecessor that whatever you do you have to get to the people. The truth of the matter is that his hands are tied and he needs to come up with more populist programmes.

He has tried with so many programmes, he has introduced N5million for the best students; I am aware that he has some other populist programmes, those populist programmes must continue. That would not make the PDP not to win in 2023, but when we get to the bridge we will cross it, when we get to the river we will cross it. I can tell you that the problem that the state has is not that any governor that gets there would not want to perform, but the economy of the state is held down by these chieftains of the APC. These people are so materialistic.

The APC has been ruling Lagos State since 1999 from AD to AC, ACN and now APC. How will the PDP take over the state as the APC is even in the grassroots?

There is already a demand for change. You can see what is happening in the APC. Apart from #EndSARS protests, you can see what is happening in the APC, there is going to be a very loud implosion in the party very soon. We are on the sidelines and we are going to take advantage of that. The other strategy we will use to win is in our armoury and we are not going to release that. It is not safe for us to release that. Take it from me, in 2023 it will take a serious rigging if the APC would win at all.

Let’s talk about the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State. The norm is that the party at the centre usually wins all the seats. What do you think will happen in the forthcoming local government elections in Lagos State?

It is unfortunate that the governors would always want to take over the local governments and they can determine what happens there. They can determine who they want to be the chairman and ensure that their party takes all the seats in the councils. It is so laughable that a governor in APC would move to the PDP and the one in the PDP would move to the APC and all the local government chairmen in the state would change immediately and say that they belong to the new party of the governor.

There has not been any credible local government election in the state and I make bold to say this. What they do is to write the results. The nearest they have done was when a party like the NCP won a seat in Agege. If there is a credible election, we would not see the APC winning all the local government areas. We are not saying that the PDP would win all the local government areas.

But what we are saying is that there is a very embarrassing local government chairman in the state that this Governor would not even want to associate with. That is why their primary election is always very rancorous.

People who have never had anything to do with the grassroots would just come from overseas to be chairmen in the local governments. The only time we can have a credible election is if the INEC organise the elections. If we are lucky to have the electoral act implemented, then that local government election should be conducted by the INEC at the federal level. I’m sure that with that we will have a credible election.

That is where we should have focus, the grassroots is very important. If the people have their own representatives at the grassroots level, they may be careless about what is happening at the federal level.

I am advocating that this middle man that is happening at the states, where the governor just uses money in their own way and they do whatever they like, should stop. The National Assembly should look at the country having more local government areas beyond the 774 and then we scrap that middle man of states.

We don’t need states. This is what is happening in France and this is what is happening in so many other countries. They don’t have middleman contender. They don’t have states because a lot of governors have caused a lot of damage in this country. They are quick to blame the President. This is my personal opinion though.

Will your party be fielding candidates in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Lagos State in the forthcoming election?

Deliberately, conscientiously, we are going to field candidates in the number of local councils and wards created for this election. We heard that they are trying to create more LCDAs in the state so that these would be in contention and we will not participate like we did on two occasions. Right now, let them create 100,000 local government areas, 200,000 wards, we will participate in every area that they create for the election. We are not only going to mobilise people to vote, we will also mobilise the people to stand by their votes. We will support anybody who wants to fight for his political right.

