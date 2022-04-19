News Top Stories

States to FG: Don’t tamper with $418m Paris Club loan refund

A fresh rift between the federal and state governments resurfaced yesterday as the 36 states warned the Federal Government not to tamper with funds accruing to them and the 774 local government areas under the guise of satisfying alleged $418 million London/Paris Club Loan refund-related judgment debts.

 

The states warned that any attempt to tamper with the fund would be met with “absolute rejection”. The states, in documents sighted by Channels Television, said they were not par

ties to any suit on the London/ Paris Club refund, and as such were not liable to any person or entity in any judgment debt being relied on by the Federal Government. Speaking through the body of Attorneys-General of the Federation, the states warned further that should the Federal Government proceed to make any such deduction, it would be acting illegally and in contempt of their appeal challenging the judgment.

 

They gave the warning in an April 4 letter as part of theirresponse to a November 11, 2021 letter from the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, advertising the commencement of the deduction for the liquidation of the alleged judgment debts.

 

Thereply of thestateswas signed by the body of Attorneys- General of the Federation Interim Chairman, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) of Lagos State and Interim Secretary, Dr. Abdulkarim Abubakar Kana of Nasarawa State aswellas the Attorneys- Generals of Rivers, Abia, Taraba, Benue, and Zamfara states, for and on behalf of all the state Attorneys-General.

 

The document reads in part: “Their Excellencies have drawn our attention to your letter referenced above, which the various states of the federation received at about the end of March 2022. “The letter notifies the States of your intention to

commence   deduction from allocations due to the States from the Federation Account for the liquidation of the London/ Paris Club Loan refundrelated judgment debts on behalf of the 36 States of the Federation and the 774 local government councils. “Pleasenotethatthestates of thefederationwerenotparties to any contract or suits concerning the London/Paris Club refund, from which the said judgment debts arose.

 

“Consequently, the 36 States of the federation are not liable to any person or entity in any judgment debt.” The letter noted that the deduction of the allocations due to the 36 states of the federation from the Federation Account to liquidate the London/ Paris Club Loan refundrelated judgment debts is the subject of an appeal filed by the 36 States at the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

It explained that: “The appeal challenges the Federal High Court (per Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo) judgment delivered on 25th March 2022 between A.G Abia State v. President, Federal Republic of Nigeria & 42 Ors. and, therefore, the issue is sub judice.” In addition, it noted that the states have also filed a Motion on Notice for an Order of Injunction pending appeal.

 

The letter added that the body’s legal representatives had published a public caveat in national dailies notifying the public of the pending appeal, which also advised concerned parties “to desist from dealing with the subject matter thereof pending the hearing and determination of the Appeal and the applicationforInjunctionpending appeal.

 

