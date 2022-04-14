Statistician-General of the Federation dies at 57

The Statistician-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Simon Harry, 57, is dead. The Director, Communication and Public Relations Department of NBS, Mr. Ichedi Joel, confirmed his death to New Telegraph on telephone. “Yes, it is true, it’s been confirmed that he is dead.”

A report by an online medium last Sunday speculated about Harry’s death. Ichedi, NBS’ spokesperson, debunked the story. He said the NBS boss was slightly indisposed. Harry who grew through the ranks at the NBS was appointed last year August by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Statistician- General of the Federation. He succeeded former SGF, Dr. Yemi Kale.

He joined the Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019. Reacting to his death, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, in a statement described Harry’s death as ‘shocking and diminishing.’ “I received with rude shock the news of the sudden death of the Statistician- General (SG) of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry, which occurred on Wednesday morning in Abuja. The late Dr Simon Harry served the nation with distinction as SG in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).”

