Stay-at-Home: 2 shot dead as gunmen attack Police checkpoint in Ebonyi

Two persons were gunned down Monday night when unknown gunmen attacked a police checkpoint near Presco Junction, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The Ebony Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu, who confirmed the attack, said one mobile policeman and one of the gunmen were killed.

A shootout between the invading gunmen who operated on a motorcycle was reported during the attack which happened at about 7:pm on Monday.

Recall that the Monday stay-at-home is still observed in some states in the South East, mostly Anambra, Enugu, and Abia, States.

Owerri, the Imo State capital, and Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, have not been observing the stay-at-home which is being spearheaded by unidentified miscreants, long after the IPOB had stopped it.

However, while the two state capitals no longer observe the stay-at-home, the other parts of the states still show skeletal compliance.

Apart from Abakaliki and Owerri banks, schools and markets have maintained strict compliance to the order.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...