Metro & Crime

Stay-at-home: Bus conveying tomatoes set ablaze in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Hoodlums yesterday set ablaze a vehicle conveying vegetables, tomatoes and other perishable foodstuff in Enugu. No life was lost in the incident just as security personnel are yet to apprehend the culprits.

Eye witnesses said the attackers were apparently enforcing the now canceled stay-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

 

It would be recalled that IPOB had announced the cancellation of the exercise and even threatened to deal with anyone enforcing the order.

 

But this might not have solved the problem as dissenting members of the group keep enforcing the weekly stay-at-home. The incident happened at Edem Junction, Ibeagwa, Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

 

The vehicle was said to be coming from the Ugwogo end of the Opi/Enugu bypass when it was blocked and set on fire. Sympathizers were said to have put a call to the State Fire Service prompting a quick response by the Ogui Road Fire Service Station to the scene.

 

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Enugu Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said he was yet to be briefed about the development and pleaded for time to speak on the matter.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Auto crash: Six die, nine injured on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Six people lost their lives while nine others were injured in an accident involving a truck and a Toyota bus near Car Park C on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, confirmed the accident to journalists yesterday in Abeokuta. Umar explained that the accident, […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct 11 at Suleja

Posted on Author Reporter

  Gunmen on Sunday abducted 11 people at Chaza, a community on the outskirts of Suleja in Niger State. Suleja Police Area Commander CSP Sani Badarawa confirmed the incident. Residents said the gunmen invaded some houses to kidnap their victims among whom was a cleric, Malam Abdulfatah. Some linked the incident to the suspension of […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: FRSC advises on passengers per seat in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bayelsa Command on Monday warned against violation of two passengers per a seat among private and commercial drivers in the state in the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Speaking in Yenagoa, the Sector Commander, Mr Robert Ogom said that obeying the COVID-19 guidelines, especially keeping social […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica