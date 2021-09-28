Stay-at-home: Bus conveying tomatoes set ablaze in Enugu

Hoodlums yesterday set ablaze a vehicle conveying vegetables, tomatoes and other perishable foodstuff in Enugu. No life was lost in the incident just as security personnel are yet to apprehend the culprits.

Eye witnesses said the attackers were apparently enforcing the now canceled stay-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

It would be recalled that IPOB had announced the cancellation of the exercise and even threatened to deal with anyone enforcing the order.

But this might not have solved the problem as dissenting members of the group keep enforcing the weekly stay-at-home. The incident happened at Edem Junction, Ibeagwa, Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

The vehicle was said to be coming from the Ugwogo end of the Opi/Enugu bypass when it was blocked and set on fire. Sympathizers were said to have put a call to the State Fire Service prompting a quick response by the Ogui Road Fire Service Station to the scene.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Enugu Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said he was yet to be briefed about the development and pleaded for time to speak on the matter.

