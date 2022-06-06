Metro & Crime

Stay-at-home enforcers burn cement truck in Enugu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Enforcers of the stay-at-home order in the Southeast on Monday set ablaze a truck loaded with cement in Enugu State.

The fire also destroyed about 600 bags of cement loaded on the truck.

The incident, which happened at Beach Junction Nsukka town, in Nsukka Local Government Area, was said to have occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The perpetrators were said to have blocked the truck at Beach Junction Nsukka where the driver and his conductor fled before the truck was set ablaze.

Enugu Police Command was yet to react to the development as the whereabouts of the driver and his conductor was not confirmed.

Efforts to get the police reaction were unsuccessful as Enugu Police spokesman Daniel Ndukwe could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.

His phone was switched off.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Imo: 13 more lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

No fewer than 13 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have tested positive for COVID-19. This is the result from samples taken from 26 lawmakers by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) last week. The spokesperson of the Imo State COVID 19 Task Force, Chinedu Iwuala confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri, […]
Metro & Crime

Unknown gunmen attack Igboho’s residence, spray bullets on vehicles

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Soka Ibadan residence of Yoruba Nation Agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho was raided in the early hours of Thursday by yet-to-be-identified gunmen. The incident reportedly occurred around 1:00am. The media page of Igboho’s spokesperson, Mr Olayomi Koiki, in a live feed, alleged some men adorning military uniforms carried out the attack […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 3 dead, 5 vehicles, 2 motorcycles burnt as tanker explodes in Ogun

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta At least three persons have been confirmed dead while several others were injured in a petrol tanker explosion around GTB Bank, IBB Boulevards in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, on Tuesday morning. Five vehicles and two motorcycles were also burnt in the accident. An eyewitness told New Telegraph that, the incident […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica