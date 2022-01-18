Metro & Crime

Stay-at-home enforcers storm Catholic Church in Onitsha, disperse worshipers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Early morning worshipers at the St Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, Awada Onitsha had a raw deal on Tuesday when some middle-aged men, who claimed to be enforcers of the stay-at-home, stormed the church and ordered the worshipers to disperse.

The boys, who are with sticks, said they were members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), adding that the worshipers had no reason to step out of their houses on a day the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was appearing in court.

A female worshiper who said her house is three buildings from the church said the invasion of the church by the boys caused pandemonium as many people ran helter skelter, adding that it was the wisdom of the parish priest and the celebrant at the Mass that saved the situation.

She said: “This morning (yesterday) I went for the 5:30am morning Mass in my church, St Theresa of Calcutta Parish in Awada, it is close to Ukaegbu junction.

“We were half way into the Mass when some group of boys suspected to be members of IPOB entered the church. They were carrying sticks and cans and went straight to the alter.

“They approached our parish priest, Rev Fr Joseph and asked him why he was celebrating Mass on a day their master was going to court. They were quite a number of them and were visibly angry.

“Everybody in the church took to their heels. There would have been a stampede because there were a lot of people in the morning Mass today. I ran to a building close to the church.

“Father Joseph told them we were holding Mass today to pray for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. He used diplomacy to talk to them, and even asked them if they were really for Ndi Igbo or Against Ndi Igbo? They now said okay and if that was so, the people in the church were for them.

“They called back everyone to continue the Mass since they were convinced that the church people were Biafrans.

“Some of us were so afraid that we could not return, so we went home from there. They apologized to the priest and left.

“The same group went out and saw a tricycle rider. Nobody knew why the man was outside because on sit- at -home days, one hardly saw tricycles outside. They beat up the man and set his tricycle ablaze”.

It was learnt that as the information of what happened at the church went round, many people who tried to travel very early to beat the sit at home, had to turn back.

As usual on stay-at-home days, most streets were deserted and there is hardly any vehicle on the road.

Many schools directed their students not to come to school on Tuesday, while all the markets remained closed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Scores escape death as tanker falls near Tin Can

Posted on Author Reporter

*Fire guts HAK Air office Muritala Ayinla Scores have escaped death in the Tin Can area of Apapa as a fuel laden tanker lost control, tumbled and spilt its content on the road. This was even as fire gutted a building on 11 Sowemimo Street, GRA Ikeja, housing HAK Air Limited. Speaking on the incidences, […]
Metro & Crime

Zamfara: Bandits kill 7 policemen, set operational vehicle ablaze

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bandits have killed seven policemen in an ambush along Tofa-Magami road in Gusau Local Government of Zamfara State. Sources from the state Police Command revealed that one of the policemen was burnt beyond recognition, adding that his body was packed in a sack. Four of them were said to be inspectors. They were identified as […]
Metro & Crime

Teachers protest unpaid minimum wage in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Primary school teachers in Delta State yesterday trooped to the streets of Asaba to protest nonimplementation of the N30,000 minimum wage salary. The teachers, under the aegis of the Basic Education Staff Association of Nigeria (BESAN), said in the past 15 months, the state government only made political statements but failed to implement the new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica