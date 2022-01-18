Stay-at-home: Enugu on total lockdown as masked gunmen attack traders

Enugu State was literally turned into a ghost state yesterday as residents deserted the roads and streets for fear of attacks.

Crisis, however, erupted in Obollo-Afor, a border town in Udenu Local Government Area of the state when masked gunmen reportedly attacked residents of the community for disobeying the sit-at-home order.

The outlawed pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have suspended the stay-athome order, but hoodlums have continued to unleash terror on people of South East geopolitical zone in a bid to maintain the exercise every Monday.

The attack on residents happened around 8a.m., as the masked gunmen flogged traders and destroyed their wares.

The hoodlums, who came into the commercial town on motorbikes, were seen beating traders who opened their shops for business.

They were also said to have set ablaze a tricycle after discharging its passengers and pushing away the owner.

A Sienna vehicle belonging to the Udenu Central Neighbourhood Watch was also destroyed in the attack. Eye witnesses told journalists that members of the Udenu Central Neighbourhood Watch took to their heels on sighting the gunmen before their vehicle was destroyed

