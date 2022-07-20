News

Stay-At-Home: Ewhrudjakpo pleads with IPOB to have a rethink

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other separatist groups in the South East to reconsider their stand in the interest of peace and economic wellbeing of the region. He also urged the church, particularly clergymen to be more sincere and fervent in seeking the face of God concerning the security, economic and political woes currently bedevilling the country.

Ewhrudjakpo, who was speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, when a delegation from the Trinity Theological College, Umuahia, Abia State paid him a courtesy call stated that the Sit-At-Home order and other measures being employed by the various non-state actors had caused collosal damage to the South East economy and the country in general. The Deputy Governor, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi expressed displeasure over the pains the situation was inflicting on ordinary citizens, especially in the South East. The statement read: “We need to talk about our society, because in Nigeria people pretend and when you pretend over your problem, it becomes hydra-headed. If you don’t solve that problem, it becomes two and multiplies from there.

 

