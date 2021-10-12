Metro & Crime

Stay-at-home: Gunmen shoot UNTH security personnel, torch commercial bus in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Residents of Enugu State yesterday continued to obey the cancelled stay-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for fear of attack by hoodlums.

 

This is despite the resolution of the South East governors and leaders to end the stay-at-home as announced after their last meeting in Enugu last week.

 

Commercial and social activities were grounded in most parts of Enugu State yesterday, even as a middle-aged man, whose identity was unknown as at press time narrowly escaped death when he was shot by masked gunmen apparently enforcing the weekly stay-at-home in Enugu.

 

At the university town of Nsukka , a commercial bus was equally torched by hoodlums. The gunshot victim,

 

who was said to be a security staff of the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu, was reportedly returning from work in the morning with his tricycle (keke), when he was shot at the popular Four Corners junction, Nkanu West Local Government Area.

 

The security officer was accosted by three masked men on a motorcycle, who shot at him, apparently thinking he was a commercial tricycle operator.

 

The attackers shot the UNTH staff around the back, away from the heart area at a close range.

