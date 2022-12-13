Stay-At-Home: Gunmen terrorise Ebonyi, set markets ablaze

There was pandemonium yesterday in Ebonyi State as gunmen unleashed terror on Abakaliki, the state capital, and its environs and allegedly set some markets ablaze in a bid to enforce the sit-at-home order.

The gunmen shot sporadically during their operations which made the people run for safety, even as business operators and commercial banks hurriedly shut their shops. It was said that the gunmen killed some people in Ahia Ofuu and Ezzamgbo in the state capital.

A resident of Abakaliki and a journalist, Ogochukwu Anioke, who was coming out of his house for work, was quoted as saying: “Town is rowdy right now. I had to go back to my house as I saw everybody driving back and running away

Another resident added: “I am taking refuge in a hotel now. I went to buy a recharge card opposite the Government House when I saw the people running helter-skelter for safety.

“The people hurriedly parked their wares and goods into their shops, while Traffic Policemen on duty opposite the Government House im- mediately removed their uniform. I drove out of that area following heavy gunshots to Kpirikpiri where the road is deserted.

People have parked their goods inside their shops along that old Enugu Road.” Lamenting the situation, he advised that “if you are still in your houses, you better remain there until calm returns to the town.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...