Stay-at-home may collapse S’East economy – Nnewi Chamber of Commerce

President of Nnewi Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NCCIMA), Prince Jude Osumouh, has called for a rethink of the stay-at-home order imposed on the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) every Monday, saying it is seriously frustrating businesses in the region. He made the call yesterday at his country home in Ndiakwu Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi Local Government Area.

Osumouh said, “Even though the stay-at-home is meant to register the neglect of the South-East by the centre, our people are already on the receiving end, with its projected adverse consequences on the South-East economy.”

He added, “As industrious people we have remained focused as the stronghold of the Nigerian economy as drastic efforts need to be made to ensure that Ndigbo come to a meeting point, especially as it concerns their source of income, which the stay-athome has greatly affected.”

The NCCIMA chief said instead of the lockdown which is affecting the econ-omy of the region, South- East people should come together to find a lasting solution to the stay-at-home issue to prevent the relocation of businesses from the zone to other zones.

According to him, this will not be in the long-run interest of Igbo. He added that lockdowns would further destroy the economy of the region.

“We need to remain resolute to ensure that we retain the stances which Ndigbo are known for as the South-East remains the focal point of the country in terms of business,” Osumouh said. He called on stakeholders in the South- East to intervene and resolve the problems in the region

