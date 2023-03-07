Stay-At-Home: One feared dead, two Sienna buses, five tricycles burnt

Residents of Abakpa, a suburb of Enugu, were yesterday thrown into confusion and panic as armed hoodlums enforcing the Monday’s sitat- home ordered by the Simon Ekpa-led faction of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) killed a man yet to be identified and set ablaze two Sienna buses, and five commercial tricycles, popularly called Keke NAPEP. Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday at Liberty Bus stop, Abakpa in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state. The armed men, according to eyewitnesses, stormed the ever-busy bus-stop at about 5.30a.m shooting sporadically into the air to scare away the residents, who were going out for the daily activities. In the process, it was learnt that the two Sienna buses and tricycles whose owners had parked to convey passengers from the area were burnt by the hoodlums. The gunmen were said to have moved to the popular T-Junction, where they attempted to force an elderly man out of his car before incinerating him inside the car. “They stopped the man and commanded him to step out of the car; but the man was said to have resisted and that made the gunmen to open the fuel tank, shot into the tank making the car to go up in flames with the man inside,” an eyewitness, who added that the man was burnt to death said.

