News

Stay-At-Home: One feared dead, two Sienna buses, five tricycles burnt

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

Residents of Abakpa, a suburb of Enugu, were yesterday thrown into confusion and panic as armed hoodlums enforcing the Monday’s sitat- home ordered by the Simon Ekpa-led faction of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) killed a man yet to be identified and set ablaze two Sienna buses, and five commercial tricycles, popularly called Keke NAPEP. Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday at Liberty Bus stop, Abakpa in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state. The armed men, according to eyewitnesses, stormed the ever-busy bus-stop at about 5.30a.m shooting sporadically into the air to scare away the residents, who were going out for the daily activities. In the process, it was learnt that the two Sienna buses and tricycles whose owners had parked to convey passengers from the area were burnt by the hoodlums. The gunmen were said to have moved to the popular T-Junction, where they attempted to force an elderly man out of his car before incinerating him inside the car. “They stopped the man and commanded him to step out of the car; but the man was said to have resisted and that made the gunmen to open the fuel tank, shot into the tank making the car to go up in flames with the man inside,” an eyewitness, who added that the man was burnt to death said.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu condemns murder of CMD, St. Leo Hospital, Prof. Akunyili

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the passing of Chief Medical  Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Professor Chike Akunyili. Condemning the killing of the surgeon, Kalu urged security agencies to launch a robust  investigation in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the […]
News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos, others as Private depots refuse to sell

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, intensified yesterday in Lagos and other states in South West as private depots failed to sell at the approved price.   Investigation by our correspondent revealed that some privately-owned petrol stations in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo had no fuel to dispense to customers. Only a […]
News Top Stories

Covid-19: Lagos limits students per class to 20

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Caleb Onwe

Schools not inspected mustn’t open -FCTA   Lagos State government yesterday directed schools to limit the number of students to 20 per class.   Also, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Education Secretariat yesterday said that all schools not inspected and approved by its Department of Quality Assurance would not be allowed to open in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica