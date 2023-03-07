Stay-At-Home: One feared dead, two Sienna buses, five tricycles burnt

Residents of Abakpa, a suburb of Enugu, were yesterday thrown into confusion and panic as armed hoodlums enforcing the Monday’s sitat- home ordered by the Simon Ekpa-led faction of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) killed a man yet to be identified and set ablaze two Sienna buses, and five commercial tricycles, popularly called Keke NAPEP. Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday at Liberty Bus stop, Abakpa in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state. The armed men, according to eyewitnesses, stormed the ever-busy bus-stop at about 5.30a.m shooting sporadically into the air to scare away the residents, who were going out for the daily activities. In the process, it was learnt that the two Sienna buses and tricycles whose owners had parked to convey passengers from the area were burnt by the hoodlums. The gunmen were said to have moved to the popular T-Junction, where they attempted to force an elderly man out of his car before incinerating him inside the car. “They stopped the man and commanded him to step out of the car; but the man was said to have resisted and that made the gunmen to open the fuel tank, shot into the tank making the car to go up in flames with the man inside,” an eyewitness, who added that the man was burnt to death said.
Related Articles
Kalu condemns murder of CMD, St. Leo Hospital, Prof. Akunyili
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has lamented the passing of Chief Medical Director of St. Leo Hospital, Enugu, Professor Chike Akunyili. Condemning the killing of the surgeon, Kalu urged security agencies to launch a robust investigation in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Fuel scarcity lingers in Lagos, others as Private depots refuse to sell
The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, intensified yesterday in Lagos and other states in South West as private depots failed to sell at the approved price. Investigation by our correspondent revealed that some privately-owned petrol stations in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo had no fuel to dispense to customers. Only a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Covid-19: Lagos limits students per class to 20
Schools not inspected mustn’t open -FCTA Lagos State government yesterday directed schools to limit the number of students to 20 per class. Also, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Education Secretariat yesterday said that all schools not inspected and approved by its Department of Quality Assurance would not be allowed to open in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)