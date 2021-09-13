News Top Stories

Stay-at-home order against Igbo interest –Nnamani

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJ A Comment(0)

Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has called for an end to the stay-at-home order given by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to South-East residents every Monday.

 

The former Enugu State governor, who said the order is against Igbo interest, said he had found out that the order has been having a social and economic socio-economic negative impacts effects on the region.

According to him, the trinity of Igbo character is defined by igba mbo (hustle), akonuche (cot of wisdom) and njepu (sojourn), pointing out that the stay-at-home order is antithetical to the innate Igbo tripartite traits and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

 

Nnamani said the order requiring all businesses and social services to be shut down every week has brought the economy and social life of the South-East to its knees. The representative of Enugu East in the Senate condemned attacks on citizens who defy the order by going about their legitimate business. He said:

 

“Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students taking external examinations being denied access to the venues.

 

“How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

 

“It stands to reason that this stay-at-home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves. “In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this stay-at-home. Let wise counsel prevail.”

 

The legislator said he is not in support of any agitation through violent approach, saying with tenacity of purpose and determination, the quest for equity and justice would be realized in due course.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19: FCT tops as NCDC confirms 304 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

The Federal Capital Territory, Abuja recorded 90 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday out of the 304 new cases of recorded. In the latest information disclosed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter, confirmed cases of the virus in the country are now 44433. BREAKDOWN *304 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria: FCT-90 […]
News

Glo commends Nigerians’ resilience at diamond jubilee anniversary

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Digital Transformation Leader, Globacom, has commended the resilience of the Nigerian spirit as the country celebrates its 60th independence anniversary. In a goodwill message from Globacom’s head office, the company celebrated Nigerians’ exemplary patriotism, hard work, resilience, determination and never-say-die spirit. The company said these were the qualities that had sustained the country in its […]
News

197 NDDC foreign scholars get $5.910m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, yesterday said that it has paid a sum of $5,910,000 to 197 students on the Foreign Scholarship Programme. In a statement yesterday, the Interim Management Committee, IMC, said while it has paid beneficiaries of 2019 batch it was also processing other 94 beneficiaries of 2018. Among the 197 beneficiaries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica