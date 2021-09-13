News Top Stories

Stay-at-home order against Igbo interest –Nnamani

Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has called for an end to the stay-at-home order given by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to South-East residents every Monday.

 

The former Enugu State governor, who said the order is against Igbo interest, said he had found out that the order has been having a social and economic socio-economic negative impacts effects on the region.

 

According to him, the trinity of Igbo character is defined by igba mbo (hustle), akonuche (cot of wisdom) and njepu (sojourn), pointing out that the stay-at-home order is antithetical to the innate Igbo tripartite traits and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

 

Nnamani said the order requiring all businesses and social services to be shut down every week has brought the economy and social life of the South-East to its knees.

 

The representative of Enugu East in the Senate condemned attacks on citizens who defy the order by going about their legitimate business. He said: “Most of our people live on daily income.

 

Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students taking external examinations being denied access to the venues. “How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

 

“It stands to reason that this stay-at-home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves.

 

“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this stay-at-home. Let wise counsel prevail.”

 

 

The legislator said he is not in support of any agitation through violent approach, saying with tenacity of purpose and determination, the quest for equity and justice would be realized in due course.

 

 

 

