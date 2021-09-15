News

Stay-at-home order in South-East counter-productive, says Kalu

A former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the sit-at-home in the South- East region as ordered by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as counter-productive. This was as Kalu, yesterday in Abuja, said that it was not the right thing to do as it would promote hardship. According to him, billions of naira is being lost due to the self-imposed lockdown in the South- East. He said: “I never believed in sit-at-home because each day they do so, billions of naira is lost, and there are families that the only money they rely on is the one they make daily. Any day that they don’t make daily money, they won’t feed. “So, I don’t think it is the right thing to do at this time for our people because you cannot punish the same people you say you want to protect.”

Kalu, however, recalled that his recent talks with Northern elders and South-West key political figures in Washington, U.S.A while seeking amnesty for detained members of IPOB and Sunday Igboho were intended to promote peace. The former Abia State Governor, who was in the U.S.A in the past three weeks, where he held meetings with top officials of the United States Government, said he would extend similar meetings to the United Kingdom. He further noted: “The amnesty I am talking about is not only for IPOB, but also for Sunday Igboho and all of them that are involved, so that the country can be stabilised.

I pleaded with most of our elders in the North and in the South- West; we cannot continue to fight at all times. “I am still pleading with them and the Federal Government to intervene so that we can have a peaceful country. Several insurgents and bandits have been granted amnesty.” “I believe in the unity of this country, and I believe that this country is better off being in unity. And so, the best way we can get it right is to make sure that IPOB and followers of Sunday Igboho are granted amnesty.”

